Skoda Sub-4m SUV Rear Profile Teased Ahead Of India Debut In Early 2025

Once launched, this new SUV will become the entry-level Skoda SUV offering in India

Skoda announced a new sub-4m SUV in early 2024.

Latest design sketch shows the L-shaped LED tail lights and the ‘Skoda’ badging at the rear.

Front to get Skoda’s butterfly grille and a split-LED lighting setup.

Expected features include a 10-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, and up to six airbags.

Likely to come with only the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Kushaq SUV.

Debut slated for early 2025, with launch shortly after.

Prices could start from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda has released another design sketch of its upcoming Kia Sonet rival, this time giving us a glimpse of the sub-4m SUV’s rear profile. Multiple test mules of the Skoda sub-4m SUV have already been spotted on the roads, draped in heavy camouflage.

Rear Profile Teased

The latest teaser shows the LED tail lights with an inverted ‘L’ motif that will be provided on the smaller Skoda SUV. We can also notice the 'Skoda' lettering on the tailgate, just like on its elder sibling, the Kushaq.

Its previous teaser and multiple spy shots have also given us an idea about what other design details to expect, including the typical Skoda butterfly grille and a split-LED lighting setup for its fascia.

Expected Cabin And Features

We can expect the similarities to continue on the inside as well, with the smaller Skoda SUV having the same 2-spoke steering wheel and the 10-inch touchscreen unit as the Kushaq. Other expected features on board include wireless phone charging, a sunroof, cruise control, and ventilated front seats.

Skoda is expected to equip it with up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Likely To Get A Single Engine Option

We believe the new Skoda sub-4m SUV will be offered only with the 1-litre turbo-petrol unit (115 PS/178 Nm) from the Kushaq. It is expected to come with both 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Skoda sub-4m SUV will make its global debut in early 2025 and is expected to go on sale soon after, with prices likely to start at Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the two sub-4m crossovers: Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

