Modified On Jul 17, 2024 03:26 PM By Dipan for Citroen Basalt

The Citroen Basalt has some design similarities with existing Citroen models like the C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV

The Basalt will be the fourth offering from Citroen in India.

It will feature a similar design as the C3 Aircross with V-shaped LED DRLs and a split-headlamp design.

The interiors are also likely to be similar to the C3 Aircross with features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch digital driver’s display.

It is expected to get the C3 Aircross SUV’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS and 205 Nm) with both MT and AT options.

Prices are expected to start at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Citroen Basalt will be another mass-market SUV-coupe offering in India and the French carmaker has revealed that it will be unveiled in August. Here is all that you can expect from this upcoming SUV-coupe model in India:

Similar Design As Other Citroen Cars

The design is expected to be inspired by the Basalt Concept that was unveiled in the first half of 2024. Its fascia is likely to borrow design cues from the existing Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross, thanks to the same split grille finished in chrome and split headlamp housing. The sides are going to be sportier, thanks to its sloping coupe-like roofline. Furthermore, it will get squared-off wheel arches, chunky body cladding all around, and dual-tone alloy wheels. On the rear, this SUV-coupe will look taller than the other Citroen cars and will get an upright bumper and a higher-positioned tailgate that features wraparound LED taillamps.

Interior and Features

While we have to wait for its official unveiling to see how the Basalt looks on the inside, expect similarities with the Citroen C3 Aircross to continue in the cabin as well, including for the dashboard layout and the cabin theme. It will likely feature a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and roof-mounted AC vents for second-row passengers. However, the feature-suite will likely be more loaded in the Basalt to make it a more alluring proposition against its direct rival - the Tata Curvv.

In terms of safety, it is expected to get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Also Read: Tata Curvv And Curvv EV To Debut On This Date

Expected Powertrain

While powertrain details are yet to be confirmed, we expect the Basalt to feature the C3 Aircross’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit, specifications of which are as follows:

Expected Engine Specifications Citroen Basalt Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 110 PS Torque Up to 205 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Expected Price and Rivals

Prices of the Citroen Basalt are likely to start around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will directly rival the Tata Curvv, while also serving as a stylish alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and Honda Elevate.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.