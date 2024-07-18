Modified On Jul 18, 2024 01:09 PM By Shreyash for Maruti eVX

Maruti, which currently doesn’t have any car with ADAS, will specially fine-tune this safety technology for our road conditions

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is an active safety technology that utilises camera and/or radar sensors to assist in driving and prevent collisions. Initially exclusive to luxury cars, ADAS has become increasingly accessible in mass-market vehicles in recent years with models such as the Mahindra XUV700, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Tata Harrier. This evolution reflects a significant shift over the past 3-4 years towards increasing safety of Indian cars.

However, Maruti Suzuki remains one of the few car companies offering a wide range of products in India, with prices up to Rs 30 lakh, yet it has not introduced ADAS in any of its offerings as yet. In a recent meeting, the automaker confirmed that it will start offering ADAS in its cars, which will be specifically tuned for the Indian road conditions.

Why The Delay?

Though Suzuki already offers this advanced safety feature with cars globally in countries like Japan and UK, it’s still not available with its cars in India. Implementing ADAS in India requires extensive training for its optimal functionality. The system must accurately detect various vehicles such as motorcycles, three-wheelers, non-standard vehicles like tricycles and unlit vehicles, cars, tractors, trucks, and buses that often lack mandatory lighting. Moreover, India's dusty and dirty environment, along with the various seasonal challenges in some northern states like fog and smog. All of this poses significant challenges for crucial ADAS components like cameras and radar.

The challenges also include unmarked lanes and inconsistent road discipline. An ADAS tailored for India should also be able to detect individuals wearing a variety of clothes like kurtas, sarees, and dhotis.

Owing to the challenges, Maruti said that it is working on these advanced safety features which can work well even in the congested streets of India. What had previously fuelled rumours of Maruti introducing ADAS soon was a test mule of the 2024 Swift, which was seen with the blind spot detection system in action. This makes us believe that Maruti may also offer its more affordable models with this advanced safety tech, and not limit it to only its premium and flagship products. Maruti could also offer this safety feature to cars like the Maruti Grand Vitara and Maruti Invicto in future.

eVX Likely To Be The First Maruti To Get ADAS

Though Maruti hasn’t confirmed which cars will be getting ADAS, we expect that the eVX electric SUV will likely be the first Maruti car to get this feature. The test mule of the eVX was already spotted with a radar module earlier.

