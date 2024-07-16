Hyundai Exter With Tata Punch-like Dual CNG Cylinders Launched, Prices Start From Rs 8.50 Lakh

Modified On Jul 16, 2024 03:26 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Exter

The updated Exter CNG is available in three variants, while its prices have been increased by Rs 7,000

Hyundai offers the Exter CNG in three variants: S, SX and SX Knight edition.

The updated Exter CNG can also be switched between petrol and CNG modes like newer Tata CNG offerings.

Available with the same 1.2-litre powertrain as before; has a claimed mileage of 27.1 km/kg.

Features on board include an 8-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and six airbags.

Prices of the Exter range from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

It looks like Hyundai has taken a leaf out of Tata’s book as it has also now introduced its dual-cylinder technology for its CNG powertrain. The first model that is being offered with this setup is the Hyundai Exter, whose prime rival, the Tata Punch, also gets similar tech. Hyundai is offering the split-cylinder tank setup on the same three variants of the micro SUV that get the option of a CNG powertrain.

Variant-wise Prices

Variant Old Price (with a single CNG cylinder) New Price (with dual CNG cylinders) Difference S Rs 8.43 lakh Rs 8.50 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX Rs 9.16 lakh Rs 9.23 lakh +Rs 7,000 SX Knight Edition Rs 9.38 lakh Rs 9.38 lakh No difference

With the introduction of the split-cylinder setup for the Exter’s CNG variants, Hyundai has also increased their prices by a nominal Rs 7,000. The Korean marque is offering the micro SUV’s CNG powertrain option with the newly launched Knight edition SX variant as well.

Advantages Of Dual-cylinder CNG Setup

One of the biggest advantages of providing a dual-cylinder CNG technology is the increased boot space on offer. The updated Exter CNG also comes with an integrated electronic control unit (ECU), which enables switching between petrol and CNG modes on the go, as available on the latest Tata CNG offerings. With the dual-cylinder CNG technology on the Exter, customers are entitled to a 3-year warranty as well.

Exter CNG Powertrain

The updated Exter CNG is available with the same powertrain setup as before, details of which are as follows:

Specification Exter CNG Engine 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 69 PS Torque 95 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

Hyundai claims a fuel efficiency of 27.1 km/kg on the updated Exter CNG. The micro SUV gets a 60-litre water equivalent combined capacity for the two CNG cylinders. In the regular petrol variants, the 1.2-litre powertrain makes 83 PS and 114 Nm, and also gets the option of a 5-speed AMT.

What Features Does The Exter CNG Get?

Since the CNG kit is provided on the mid-spec S variant onwards of the Exter, the SUV’s CNG variants are decently equipped with key features such as an 8-inch touchscreen, auto AC, wireless phone charging, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and electronic stability control (ESC).

Price Range And Rivals

The Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its direct rival is the Tata Punch (including the CNG variants), while it also serves as an alternative to the likes of the Citroen C3, Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

