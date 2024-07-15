Kia EV6 Recalled In India, Over 1,100 Units Affected

Modified On Jul 15, 2024 01:50 PM By Samarth for Kia EV6

The recall has been issued due to a potential issue in the integrated charging control unit (ICCU)

The units manufactured from March 3, 2022 to April 14, 2023 are affected by this recall.

The recall is due to an issue in the ICCU, which can cause the secondary battery to discharge.

The EV6 owners can take their car to their nearest Kia-authorised workshop to get their EV inspected and get the faulty part replaced.

It is powered by a 77.4 kWh battery and is available in both RWD and AWD drivetrains options.

The EV6 is priced from Rs 60.97 lakh to Rs 65.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Kia EV6 has been recalled in India due to a potential issue in the integrated charging control unit (ICCU) of the EV. The recall comprises 1,138 affected units, which were manufactured between March 3, 2022 and April 14, 2023. The EV6’s recall comes shortly after its sibling, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, was affected by the same issue.

What is ICCU?

The ICCU in the electric vehicles plays a crucial role by converting the high voltage from the larger battery pack to a lower voltage suitable to charge the 12V battery (secondary battery), which powers essential electronic components like the climate control, infotainment system, speakers, and lights. The ICCU also facilitates the powering of supplementary devices connected to the car via V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality. The ICCU can cause the 12V battery to discharge unexpectedly.

What Owners Can Do?

The Kia EV6 owners can visit the nearest authorised dealership to get their EV inspected, while the company will also be contacting the owners of the affected vehicles. If the part is found to be faulty, it will be replaced at no additional cost.

More About EV6

Kia’s electric SUV gets a 77.4 kWh battery pack which comes with both single rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and dual motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setups.

Battery Pack 77.4 kWh Drive Type RWD AWD Power 229 PS 325 PS Torque 350 Nm 605 Nm ARAI-Claimed Range up to 708 km

In terms of features it is equipped with dual 12.3-inch curved displays (one for the instrument cluster and other for infotainment system), 64 colours ambient lighting, ventilated and power adjustable front seats, and a sunroof. Kia has equipped it with safety features such as eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and blind spot collision avoidance.

Price and Rivals

The Kia EV6 prices start at Rs 60.97 lakh and go up to Rs 65.97 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It rivals the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo XC40 Recharge and the upcoming Skoda Enyaq iV, while serving as an affordable alternative to the BMW i4.. The Volvo C40 Recharge can also be regarded as an alternative to the Kia EV6.

