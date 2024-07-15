Audi Q5 Bold Edition Launched, Prices Start At Rs 72.30 Lakh

Modified On Jul 15, 2024 05:34 PM By Shreyash for Audi Q5

The Q5 Bold Edition gets a refreshed grille, blacked-out logos, ORVMs, and roof rails for a sportier look

The Bold Edition of the Q5 gets two new Glacier White and Distinct Green exterior shade colour options.

Inside, it gets two leather upholstery options: Atlas Beige and Opki Brown

Uses the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (269 PS/ 370 Nm) paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Feature highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, and a 3-zone AC.

Safety-wise it gets 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC) and parking assist.

The Audi Q5 has now joined the Bold Edition lineup along with Q3 and Q7 SUVs, priced at Rs 72.30 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). This special edition of the Q5 SUV gets black styling elements, while it also gets two fresh exterior paint options: Glacier White and Distinct Green. This special edition of the SUV is available in limited units.

Price

Q5 Premium Plus Rs 65.51 lakh Q5 Technology Rs 70.80 lakh Q5 Black Edition Rs 72.30 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Q5 Bold Edition is Rs 1.5 lakh more expensive than its top-spec Technology variant.

What’s New On The Bold Edition?

Audi hasn’t revised the design for the Bold Edition of the Q5 SUV, instead it gets a refreshed grille design in black. Other elements like alloy wheels (19-inch), roof rails, ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), and the window line have also been given a black treatment. In fact, both Audi logos at the front and rear of the SUV have been blacked out as well. All of this makes the Q5 Bold Edition sportier than its regular version.

The Bold Edition of the Q5 can be had in a total of five colour options: Glacier White (new), Distinct Green (new), Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, and Manhattan Grey.

Interior & Features

There have been no changes made inside the Q5, and it gets the same dashboard theme as before. It comes with two upholstery options: Atlas Beige and Opki Brown.

In terms of features, it comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 755W 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, 30 colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a 3-zone AC. It also gets amenities like wireless phone charging, powered front seats with a memory function for the driver, and gesture controlled electric tailgate. The safety features on the Q5 include 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and park assist.

Same Powertrain Option

The Q5 Bold edition uses the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine which churns out 269 PS and 370 Nm. The power is delivered to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It can sprint from nought to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds.

Rivals

The Audi Q5 takes on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, and Volvo XC60.

