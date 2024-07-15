Modified On Jul 15, 2024 12:24 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

New features like a 360-degree camera and a panoramic sunroof confirmed for the Thar 5-door

The Thar 5-door will get a new six-slat grille and LED projector headlights with circular LED DRLs.

Could get amenities like dual 10.25-inch screens and dual-zone AC.

Its safety kit could include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and ADAS.

Likely to use the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options as offered with the 3-door Thar.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is the next major launch from the Indian automaker. The SUV has been spotted in heavy camouflage multiple times, and recently, new undisguised images of the Thar 5-door have surfaced on the internet, revealing its fascia and side of the SUV for the first time. The extended version of the Thar will make its debut this Independence Day, i.e., on August 15, 2024.

New Grille Design & Features Revealed

The first noticeable change on the Thar 5-door compared to its 3-door version is the new six-slat grille, divided into two parts. Another new feature is the headlights, which, unlike those on the regular Thar, appear to be LED projector setups and also integrate circular LED DRLs. The positioning of the indicator and fog lamps, however, remains the same as that on the 3-door version of the Thar. We also got a glimpse of the newly designed alloy wheels on the extended Thar, which have also been spotted earlier.

From the profile, the Thar 5-door retains the same boxy design as the regular Thar, however it now looks bigger due to addition of two-doors which have increased its wheelbase. It gets C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, and in the image, the ORVM on the Thar 5-door can be seen with a camera, confirming it will feature a 360-degree setup. Additionally, the interior reveals a panoramic sunroof fitted into the roof, with seats covered in beige upholstery.

Other Expected Features

Mahindra could also equip the Thar 5-door with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and dual-zone AC. Its safety kit could include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and front and rear parking sensors. Additionally, it might get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Powertrains

The Thar 5-door will likely utilise the same petrol and diesel engine options as the regular Thar, possibly with improved outputs. These options comprise a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations are also expected to be offered.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to go on sale shortly after its debut on August 15, 2024. Mahindra could price it from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Force Gurkha 5-door, while also being a bigger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

