The 2026 Slavia and Kushaq will only undergo design and feature updates inside and out, while likely using the same powertrain options as their current versions

Exterior updates could include modern design elements like connected LED DRLs, new LED headlights and connected LED tail lights.

Inside, both Kushaq and Slavia might get updated design and new colour themes.

New feature additions could include a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Likely to use the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options as before.

Expected to command a premium over existing models.

The Skoda Kushaq was introduced in the Indian market in June 2021, followed by the Slavia in March 2022. Both of these Skoda offerings are now nearing a midlife refresh, and according to our sources, Skoda will bring out the facelifted Kushaq and Slavia in India by 2026. Here’s what to expect from these facelifted Skoda cars.

Fresh Design

While Skoda will retain the overall silhouette of the Slavia and Kushaq, both cars will feature a fresh design compared to their existing iterations. The updates could include restyled bumpers, updated headlights and taillights, and a new set of alloy wheels. They could also get more modern design elements like connected LED lighting elements as seen on more modern cars today.

Apart from the exterior, the interiors of the Kushaq and Slavia are also expected to receive a handful of updates. These updates could include a revised dashboard layout, new themes, and different coloured seat upholstery.

New Features

Skoda already offers the current India-spec Kushaq and Slavia with features like a 10-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, a single-pane sunroof, and powered front seats. With the refresh, Skoda could introduce a panoramic sunroof with the Kushaq, while both Slavia and Kushaq are also expected to come with a 360-degree camera.

The safety features on both the models include six airbags (standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-hold assist. With the update, Skoda could also offer the Kushaq and Slavia with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), as seen on some of their prime segment rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Verna, and Honda City.

No Changes To The Powertrain

Skoda will likely retain the existing powertrain options with the Kushaq and Slavia facelift. Their specifications have been detailed in the table below:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT**

*AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

**DCT: Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

Current Price & Rivals

Skoda Kushaq Skoda Slavia Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The facelifted versions of the Kushaq and Slavia are expected to carry a price premium over their existing iterations. The facelifted Skoda Kushaq will continue to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyrder, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor. The 2026 Slavia, on the other hand, will continue its rivalry with the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Ciaz.

