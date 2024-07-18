Modified On Jul 18, 2024 11:34 AM By Dipan for Nissan X-Trail

The 2024 Nissan X-Trail gets only a front-wheel-drive setup and ditches the strong hybrid engine that the international model has on offer

The Nissan X-Trail makes a comeback to India after a decade in its fourth-generation avatar.

The SUV has a split-headlight design and has 20-inch alloy wheels on offer.

Inside, it gets an all-black theme with fabric upholstery.

The X-Trail features an 8-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof and 7 airbags.

It gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine (163 PS/300 Nm).

It is expected to be priced at around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nissan X-Trail has made a comeback in India after a decade, now in its fourth-generation avatar. This full-size SUV was unveiled recently in its Indian-spec avatar. It will be brought to India via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route and will become the flagship Nissan offering upon its arrival. Here’s everything that the new India-spec X-Trail has to offer:

Exterior

On the exterior, the 2024 X-Trail looks similar to the global offering with a split-design headlight design with LED DRLs above them. This SUV has a U-shaped grille with chrome surrounds and sports chrome embellishments within. On the sides, the SUV features 20-inch alloy wheels and thick body cladding. At the rear, the new X-trail gets wraparound LED taillights that are not connected, unlike those seen on modern-day cars. The dimensions of this SUV are as follows:

Dimensions Length 4680 mm Width 1840 mm Height 1725 mm Wheelbase 2705 mm Ground Clearance 210 mm

Interior and Features

On the inside, the fourth-gen Nissan X-Trail gets an all-black theme with fabric upholstery. On the features front, it gets a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include a dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, paddle shifters, and sliding and reclining 2nd-row seats. Nissan has provided its safety net with 7 airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

The new India-spec Nissan X-Trail gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 12V mild-hybrid tech, specifications of which are as follows:

Specifications 2024 Nissan X-Trail Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 163 PS Torque 300 Nm Drivetrain FWD*

*FWD = Front-wheel-drive

The engine is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox and it also gets a limited slip differential.

Expected Price

The new Nissan X-Trail will be launched in India in August 2024. It is expected to be priced at over Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom), locking horns with the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian.

