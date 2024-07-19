Modified On Jul 19, 2024 03:47 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv and Tata Curvv EV are among the first mass-market SUV-coupe offerings in India and also pack a few first-time features for a Tata car

Exterior highlights include coupe style roofline, connected LED lighting setup, and flush-type door handles.

Inside, both are expected to get Nexon-inspired dashboard design and a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

Expected features on board the Curvv could include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

The Curvv ICE will likely come with a 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

The Curvv EV is expected to get two battery pack options, offering a range of around 500 km.

Prices for the Curvv EV will be announced first, and could be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The ICE version of the Curvv is expected to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

After numerous spy shots and a series of teasers, the Tata Curvv and Tata Curvv EV have been unveiled, although the carmaker has taken the covers off the exterior of the two SUV-coupe offerings. Initially, Tata will announce the prices for the electric version of the Curvv, with the ICE (internal combustion engine) variant set to be launched later. Although Tata is yet to open its order books for the Curvv, some Tata dealerships are accepting offline bookings for the same.

Design

The Curvv is the first mass-market SUV-coupe offering in our market. However, its overall design appears to take inspiration from existing Tata cars. Both the ICE and EV versions feature connected LED DRLs and an all-LED headlight setup on the bumper. The Curvv ICE sports a blacked-out grille, while the EV version showcases a body-coloured, closed-off panel for the grille.

On the side, The ICE version of the Curvv gets petal-shaped dual-tone alloy wheels, while the Curvv EV comes with aerodynamically styled alloys wheels. They both get flush-type door handles, a first on a Tata car. At the rear, both versions of the Curvv sport a connected LED tail light setup.

Interior

Though Tata hasn’t showcased the interior of the Curvv and Curvv EV, it will likely be similar to that of the Tata Nexon. The steering wheel however is a 4-spoke unit with an illuminated Tata logo which comes from the Harrier-Safari duo.

Features & Safety

In terms of equipment, both EV and ICE versions are likely to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Passenger safety is expected to be taken care of by six airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic stability control, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

The Curvv ICE will likely debut the much awaited 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) engine, while it also gets the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine which is borrowed from the Nexon. The specifications are detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 125 PS 115 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected) 6-speed MT

The Curvv EV on other hand could come with two battery pack options, and it could offer a claimed range of around 500 km. Tata is yet to reveal the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the Curvv EV.

Launch, Expected Price & Rivals

Tata will first announce the prices of the Curvv EV, and it could start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The ICE version of the Curvv could be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Curvv EV will take on the likes of the MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, meanwhile the Curvv will be a direct rival to the Citroen Basalt. It can also be regarded as an alternative to compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Citroen C3 Aircross, and MG Astor.

For more updates on the Tata Curvv, follow CarDekho WhatsApp channel.