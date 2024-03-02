Published On Mar 02, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta N Line

The Hyundai Creta N Line bookings have started and the Mahindra Thar gets a new special edition

Hyundai’s soon to be launched N Line SUV made headlines last week, while Mahindra launched a special edition of one of its most popular SUVs. In the same week, BYD opened order books for its upcoming EV, while Skoda revealed plans for expanding the Indian lineup. Let’s have a look at all the highlights that mattered this week.

Hyundai Creta N Line Unveiled

The Hyundai Creta N Line will be the third N Line offering in India after the i20 N Line and Venue N Line. Hyundai revealed the exterior design of the Creta N Line last week, while also opening the order books for the same. You can also check out variant-wise powertrain options available with the SUV.

Mahindra Thar Gets A New Edition

Mahindra launched the special Thar Earth edition which comes in a new Desert Fury (satin matte finish) exterior shade. This new edition of the SUV also features a new upholstery inside. To know more about the changes and the prices of the Thar Earth edition, head here.

BYD Seal Bookings Open

BYD is soon going to launch its third EV in India, which is none other than the Seal electric sedan. The automaker now also opened its order books for this flagship product in India. We have also got our hands on the variant-wise features for the BYD Seal.

Skoda’s Sub-4m SUV Confirmed For India

The Czech carmaker Skoda, revealed its plans to introduce a subcompact SUV in India by next year. The subcompact SUV will use the same platform as the Kushaq and Slavia. Skoda has also introduced a naming contest for its upcoming SUV. Click here to know more about it.

Citroen C3 Colour Palette Update

Citroen has rejigged the colour options for its C3. The automaker has discontinued the Zest Orange shade of the hatchback. However, there’s a new colour option which replaces the bright shade.

Mahindra XUV300 Bookings Halted

The Mahindra XUV300 is set to receive a facelift in the coming months, and as its launch is approaching, Mahindra temporarily halted the bookings for its outgoing version. The bookings are expected to resume with the launch of the facelifted subcompact SUV.

Hyundai i20 N Line Facelift Unveiled Globally

The Korean automaker Hyundai, took the wraps off the facelifted version of the i20 N Line in Europe. The hatchback gets some cosmetic tweaks and some additional features as well over the India-spec version of the i20 N Line.

VinFast Inaugurated Its India Facility

The Vietnamese EV maker, VinFast, inaugurated and started construction of its India manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. VinFast also plans to establish a dealership network across the country, but is yet to confirm exact timelines and model plans.

Force Gurkha 5-door Spied

The Force Gurkha 5-door is expected to be launched this year. Ahead of that, the test mule of the Gurkha 5-door has been spotted again and it seems quite close to a production-ready form. The extended Gurkha will compete with the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door.