Published On Feb 26, 2024 03:00 PM By Rohit for Citroen C3

The Citroen C3 gets the choice of a new Cosmo Blue shade in its place

The Zesty Orange shade was available since the C3’s launch in India.

Also replaced in the ‘Vibe’ accessory pack which has the paint finish around the fog lamps and on the ORVM housings.

No other changes have been made to the hatchback.

Features include a 10-inch touchscreen, manual AC, and dual front airbags.

Provided with two petrol engines: a 1.2-litre N.A. and a 1.2-litre turbo unit.

Prices range from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Citroen C3 hatchback has been given a colour rejig. Its Zesty Orange colour option has now been replaced with a new Cosmo Blue shade from the C3 Aircross SUV. The orange shade is no longer available with the eC3 electric hatchback either. Known for its distinctive French styling, the hatchback has been offered with the orange shade since it went on sale in 2022.

More Details Of The Colour Revision

Citroen used to offer the Zesty Orange paint for the roof as well in a few dual-tone shades. The new Cosmo Blue shade has now replaced the orange hue even on the dual-tone options, which are as follows:

Steel Grey with Cosmo Blue

Polar White with Cosmo Blue

The new Cosmo Blue shade can also be had in a dual-tone colour option with the Polar White roof.

When it comes to the ‘Vibe’ accessory pack, it has an orange finish for the front fog lamps and rear reflector unit surrounds, ORVM housings, and inserts on the front doors. While this has been replaced by the Cosmo Blue shade when opted for on the dual-tone variants, the single-tone paint shade’s Vibe pack still features the orange highlights only.

Any Other Changes Made?

Apart from the colour update, no other changes have been made to the Citroen hatchback. It is still equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 4-speaker sound system, and a semi-digital driver display.

Its safety kit includes dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Gets Two Petrol Engine Options

It is offered with two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine (82 PS / 115 Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual, and a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit (110 PS / 190 Nm) mated to a 6-speed manual transmission only. There is still no automatic transmission option on offer for the Citroen C3.

Price Range And Rivals

The Citroen C3 is priced between Rs 6.16 lakh and Rs 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Maruti Wagon R and Celerio, and Tata Tiago. Considering its price and dimensions, the Citroen hatchback also rivals the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Exter.

