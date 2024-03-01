Mahindra XUV300 Bookings Halted, Will Resume With The Facelifted Version

Modified On Mar 01, 2024 12:09 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV300

However, some dealerships across the country are still taking bookings, perhaps for the remaining stock of the sub-4 metre SUV

The Mahindra XUV300 has been due for an update for a while and looks like we’ll be getting its facelifted version soon, as Mahindra has stopped taking bookings for the subcompact SUV. In an investor meet, the CEO of Mahindra Auto shared this information and revealed that the bookings will resume with the facelift.

Mahindra’s Statement

At its investor meet, Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO (Auto & Farm sector), Mahindra & Mahindra, stated while responding to a question about waiting periods and model updates “What is going off from a numbers point of view is also 300 because we're not taking bookings on that now. So, clearly that whole thing is gone and that will come back when we come with the mid cycle refresh.”

While it is stated that Mahindra has stopped taking new bookings for the XUV300, some dealerships are still taking orders for the current stock. Mahindra has also stated that it will significantly lower production for the XUV300 for the next couple of months as it wraps up the pending orders. But sooner or later, that too will be stopped as Mahindra seems to be close to finishing work on the facelifted XUV300, which is expected to be launched in the coming months.

About Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

The facelifted Mahindra XUV300 has been under development for a while and it will get major design changes over the current version. Based on the spy shots so far, the 2024 XUV300 will come with a redesigned front profile with a tweaked grille, different bumper and a new light setup. It will also get redesigned alloy wheels and the rear profile is expected to be new as well, with a connected LED taillight setup.

Current Mahindra XUV300's Cabin Used For Reference

Inside, it will get a revamped cabin with a new theme and a bigger touchscreen infotainment system (likely 10.25-inch). In terms of features, it could get a fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, cruise control, and a single pane sunroof.

For safety, Mahindra can offer it with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a rearview camera.

2024 XUV300 Engines

Mahindra will continue to offer it with the same engine options as the current version: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS/200 Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel engine (117 PS/300 Nm), and a 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine (130 PS/250 Nm). These engines are expected to be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed AMT.

Expected Prices

Prices for the Mahindra XUV300 facelift are expected to start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will continue to be a rival to the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Brezza.

