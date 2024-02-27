Modified On Feb 27, 2024 03:03 PM By Rohit for Skoda Sub 4 Meter SUV

Skoda’s first EV for India, the Enyaq iV, has also been confirmed to go on sale in 2024 itself

New sub-4m SUV confirmed for launch by March 2025; first design sketch teaser out.

Names shortlisted for it include Skoda Kariq, Skoda Kwiq, and Skoda Kyroq.

Kushaq Explorer concept also showcased; may not be launched as an official product.

After introducing the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia as part of the ‘India 2.0’ project, the Czech carmaker has now revealed the next stage of the roadmap for our market. It sees Skoda entering the hotly contested sub-4m SUV segment in India, currently dominated by the likes of the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza. Let’s see what Skoda has in store for India over the next couple of years:

A New Sub-4m SUV

Certainly the most exciting news to come out from Skoda’s latest announcement was the confirmation of a new sub-4m SUV, which as per Skoda, will be “accessibly priced.” It will see Skoda enter a hotly contested segment by March 2025. The yet-to-be-named SUV will likely be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform, same as the Kushaq compact SUV but adapted to size. It should be a feature-loaded offering, with premium design details and a punchy turbo-petrol engine.

The name for this new SUV is yet to be decided and the public will also get a chance to recommend a new name through a poll. Some of the names shortlisted by the carmaker include: Skoda Kariq, Skoda Kwiq, Skoda Kylaq, Skoda Kymaq, and Skoda Kyroq. However, we did get our first glimpse at the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV thanks to a design teaser sketch, hinting at a muscular styling with a split headlamp setup.

Skoda’s First EV For India Coming In 2024

Skoda has also confirmed that its first EV for India will be the Enyaq iV, which will go on sale sometime this year. As it will be a completely built-up unit (CBU) offering, the Skoda EV is expected to have a price tag of around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom). While Skoda has already been testing the EV in India since 2022, its exact specifications for our market are yet to be disclosed.

Kushaq Explorer Edition Unveiled

Alongside these big announcements, Skoda India also showcased the Kushaq Explorer concept. It features distinctive off-road design modifications like robust all-terrain tyres fitted on 5-spoke black rims, and a roof rack. It sports a matte green finish with orange highlights on the exterior. The majority of chrome elements have been replaced with black accents. The model showcased was based on a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variant of the compact SUV. It is unlikely to be launched as an official product, but perhaps we can expect a special edition variant with less drastic visual modifications, like we saw with the Volkswagen Taigun Trail edition.

What Else Was Shared?

Skoda revealed that its cumulative sales in India crossed the 1-lakh mark for the last two consecutive years. Ahead of the new sub-4m SUV’s launch in 2025, the carmaker has already increased its production capacity by around 30 percent. Also, India is among its top five global markets, and now around 50 percent of Skoda cars manufactured outside the Czech Republic are made-in-India models.

What are you expecting to see in the new Skoda sub-4m SUV? Let us know in the comments.