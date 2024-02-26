Modified On Feb 26, 2024 03:00 PM By Shreyash for VinFast VF6

This EV manufacturing plant spans 400 acres, with a projected annual capacity of 1.5 lakh vehicles.

The Vietnamese carmaker plans to invest over Rs 4,100 crore over five years.

The VinFast EV manufacturing plant targets a production capacity of 1.5 lakh units per year.

The VinFast VF7, VinFast VF8, VinFast VFe34, and VinFast VF6 could be the first few models to be launched in India.

The automaker is expected to make its Indian market debut in 2025.

Vietnamese carmaker VinFast has been looking to enter the Indian market for some time now, and has been ahead of global rival Tesla in that regard. It has moved a step closer to its goal with the inauguration of a 400-acre manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu in the presence of Thiru M. K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. VinFast also plans to establish a dealership network across the country, but is yet to confirm exact timelines for this endeavor. Let’s take a closer look at their objectives and potential future products.

VinFast In India

VinFast plans to invest approximately Rs 4,144 crore over five years in its EV manufacturing plant in India, which is projected to have a capacity of producing 1.5 lakh vehicles annually. The facility will create job opportunities for 3,000 to 3,500 people in the state.

Commenting on the inaugural ceremony, Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast India, said, “VinFast’s groundbreaking ceremony for its plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, is a significant stride towards sustainable and green mobility in India. By establishing an integrated electric vehicle facility, the company’s commitment to job creation, green transportation, and strategic partnerships solidifies VinFast’s position as a major player in the electric vehicle industry. This milestone strengthens the bonds between the robust economies of Vietnam and India, and underscores VinFast’s dedication to a zero-emission transportation future, setting the stage for economic growth, innovation, and environmental sustainability in the region”.

More About Vin Fast

VinFast, a new player in the automotive industry, officially commenced operations in 2017 in Vietnam. Initially, the EV maker introduced scooters and models based on BMW cars. In 2021, VinFast expanded its offerings, launching three electric cars, two new electric scooters, and an electric bus in Vietnam.

The following year, VinFast began expanding its global presence by establishing showrooms in the US, Europe, and Canada. VinFast currently sells models like VF8 and VF9 SUVs in the US, and also the VF6 and VF7 SUVs in Canada.

Expected Models & Timeline

VinFast has shown its commitment for the Indian market with setting up its own facility but it will be some time before we can expect locally built models. It will likely aim to start operations with fully-built imports starting from 2025, and then offering CKDs (completely knocked down units) in India by 2026, with localised models to be introduced after. The first few models could be SUVs and crossovers like the VinFast VF7 and VinFast VF6. You can visit this link to know more about these models in detail.

What are your thoughts on VinFast and its products? Do you believe more automakers should introduce their products in India? Comment below.