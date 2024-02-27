Published On Feb 27, 2024 06:00 PM By Rohit for Skoda Sub 4 Meter SUV

The SUV’s name should begin with and end with ‘K’ and ‘Q’ respectively, following Skoda’s usual SUV-naming style

Entries for the contest can be submitted till April 12, 2024.

One winner stands a chance to win the new SUV, while up to 10 lucky winners can win a trip to Prague.

Naming style has to be in line with Skoda’s other SUVs like the Kodiaq, Kushaq and Karoq.

Skoda’s shortlisted names include Kwiq, Kylaq and Kyroq.

Prices for Skoda sub-4m SUV could start from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

It was recently confirmed that there will be a new made-in-India Skoda sub-4m SUV set to enter the market by March 2025. However, the name for this new offering is yet to be decided and the Czech carmaker has opened this process to the fans as well. It has rolled out a naming contest that’s open to everyone to submit their entries suggesting a name of the new Skoda SUV.

Details Of The Contest

A couple of conditions for the new name are that it should begin with the letter ‘K’ and end with ‘Q,’ and it should be a 1 or 2 syllable word only. Entries are open now and can be submitted till April 12, 2024 from the official contest website, or by using the hashtag #NameYourSkoda on its official social media handles. One winner stands a chance to win the new Skoda SUV, while 10 lucky winners can win a trip with Skoda to Prague.

Skoda has also shortlisted a few names for its upcoming sub-4m SUV, which are detailed below with their meanings:

Skoda Kariq (crafted to inspire)- Derived from the Hindi word ‘Kaarigar’

Skoda Kwiq (power and intelligence in harmony)- Derived from the English word ‘Quick’

Skoda Kylaq (timeless elegance)- Derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Kailasa’

Skoda Kymaq (precious like you)- Derived from the Hawaiian word ‘Kaimana’

Skoda Kyroq (built to rule)- Derived from the Greek word ‘Kyrios’

Also Check Out: Priya Mani Raj Of ‘The Family Man’ Series Buys A Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV

In Line With Its Naming Style

The carmaker has been following this nomenclature pattern for a while now and already has SUVs whose names begin and end with ‘K’ and ‘Q’ respectively, such as the Kushaq, Kodiaq, and Karoq.

A Brief Of The New SUV

Kushaq's 10-inch touchscreen image used for reference purposes only

The yet-to-be-named SUV will be based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform as the Kushaq compact SUV but it will be resized to suit the sub-4m segment rules. We expect it to be a well-equipped offering, sporting a big touchscreen, a sunroof, and a digital driver display.

As it will be underpinned by the Kushaq’s MQB-A0-IN platform, which has a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests, we expect similar levels of protection from the new SUV too. Expected safety tech includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

What Will Power It?

Skoda is expected to offer it with the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/ 178 Nm) from the Kushaq to cater to the tax benefits of the segment. It could come with both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Expected Price And Rivals

We believe the Skoda sub-4m SUV will likely have a starting price of Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the Maruti Fronx sub-4m crossover.