Published On Feb 27, 2024 05:01 PM By Ansh for BYD Seal

The electric sedan will be offered with two battery pack options and choice of rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive

The BYD Seal can be booked for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh ahead of its launch on March 5.

In India, it will come with two battery pack options: 61.4 kWh and 82.5 kWh.

It will get both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups with a WLTP-claimed range of up to 570 km.

In India, it will be offered in three variants: Dynamic Range, Premium Range, and Performance.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BYD Seal is scheduled to be launched in India on March 5 and its order books are now open. If you are interested in the Seal, you can book the electric sedan by paying a token amount of Rs 1 lakh, and you can expect its deliveries to commence from April 2024. We have also got a hold of the specifications which you can check out here.

Dimensions

Length 4800 mm Width 1875 mm Height 1460 mm Wheelbase 2920 mm Boot Space 400 litres Frunk 50 litres

The BYD Seal is similar to the Toyota Camry in length. Being an EV, it comes with a frunk (front trunk) storage and also gets a boot space of 400 litres.

Battery Pack & Range

In India, the BYD Seal will be offered with two battery pack options and different levels of performance based on the variant. These specifications are detailed below:

Battery Pack 61.4 kWh 82.5 kWh 82.5 kWh Electric Motor Single Single Dual Power 204 PS 313 PS 560 PS Torque 310 Nm 360 Nm 670 Nm Claimed Range (WLTC) 460 km 570 km 520 km 0-100 kmph 7.5 seconds 5.9 seconds 3.8 seconds

The Seal also supports DC fast charging of up to 150 kW, using which its battery pack can be juiced up from 30 to 80 percent in just 26 minutes.

Features & Safety

The BYD Seal will be the carmaker’s third offering in India and will feature some of the quirky details that caught our eye in the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV. Inside the Seal, there is a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, two wireless phone chargers, 8-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function, a heads-up display, heated and ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

For passenger safety, the Seal comes equipped with 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors and a full suite of ADAS features which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and auto emergency braking. The BYD Seal has also received a 5-star crash test safety rating from Euro NCAP and ANCAP.

Expected Price & Rivals

Prices of the BYD seal are expected to start from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be an affordable rival to the BMW i4. It will also act as an alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Volvo C40 Recharge.