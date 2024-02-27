English | हिंदी

BYD Seal Bookings Open, India Specifications Revealed

Published On Feb 27, 2024 05:01 PM By Ansh for BYD Seal

The electric sedan will be offered with two battery pack options and choice of rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive

  • The BYD Seal can be booked for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh ahead of its launch on March 5.

  • In India, it will come with two battery pack options: 61.4 kWh and 82.5 kWh.

  • It will get both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups with a WLTP-claimed range of up to 570 km.

  • In India, it will be offered in three variants: Dynamic Range, Premium Range, and Performance.

  • It is expected to be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BYD Seal is scheduled to be launched in India on March 5 and its order books are now open. If you are interested in the Seal, you can book the electric sedan by paying a token amount of Rs 1 lakh, and you can expect its deliveries to commence from April 2024. We have also got a hold of the specifications which you can check out here.

Dimensions

Length

4800 mm

Width

1875 mm

Height

1460 mm

Wheelbase

2920 mm

Boot Space

400 litres

Frunk

50 litres

The BYD Seal is similar to the Toyota Camry in length. Being an EV, it comes with a frunk (front trunk) storage and also gets a boot space of 400 litres.

Battery Pack & Range

BYD Seal Battery Pack

In India, the BYD Seal will be offered with two battery pack options and different levels of performance based on the variant. These specifications are detailed below:

Battery Pack

61.4 kWh

82.5 kWh

82.5 kWh

Electric Motor

Single

Single

Dual

Power

204 PS

313 PS

560 PS

Torque

310 Nm

360 Nm

670 Nm

Claimed Range (WLTC)

460 km

570 km

520 km

0-100 kmph

7.5 seconds

5.9 seconds

3.8 seconds

The Seal also supports DC fast charging of up to 150 kW, using which its battery pack can be juiced up from 30 to 80 percent in just 26 minutes.

Features & Safety

BYD Seal Cabin

The BYD Seal will be the carmaker’s third offering in India and will feature some of the quirky details that caught our eye in the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV. Inside the Seal, there is a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, two wireless phone chargers, 8-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function, a heads-up display, heated and ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Also Read: Skoda India Sub-4m SUV Confirmed To Arrive In 2025

For passenger safety, the Seal comes equipped with 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors and a full suite of ADAS features which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and auto emergency braking. The BYD Seal has also received a 5-star crash test safety rating from Euro NCAP and ANCAP.

Expected Price & Rivals

BYD Seal

Prices of the BYD seal are expected to start from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be an affordable rival to the BMW i4. It will also act as an alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Volvo C40 Recharge.

