Published On Feb 26, 2024 04:01 PM By Ansh for Force Gurkha 5 Door

This extended version of the off-roader has been under development for a while and is expected to be launched this year

The 5-door Force Gurkha has been under development for almost 2 years now.

It will get a three-row layout with bench seats and captain seats for the second and third row, respectively.

Force will offer it with the same 2.6-litre diesel engine as the 3-door version, though in a higher stage of tune.

Expected to be priced from Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 5-door Force Gurkha is another highly anticipated off-roader, and it gets spied every now and then. In its most recent sighting, it was still covered completely in camouflage but its side and rear profile were seen in detail. Let’s see what the bigger off-roader has to offer.

What Can Be Seen

The larger proportions of the 5-door version of the Gurkha can be seen from its side profile. Here, you can also spot the alloy wheels which are slightly different from its 3-door version. It also gets the side steps for easier access to the cabin, boxy rectangular windows, and a roof rack to keep your luggage.

Its rear was also spotted in detail and you can see the tailgate-mounted alloy wheel, a ladder to climb and store your luggage, and the same taillights as its 3-door version. Here, everything is the same as its 3-door version.

Cabin & Features

The cabin of the 5-door Gurkha was spied a while back with a dark grey cabin and all-black seats. This version of the SUV will likely come in a three-row layout where the second row will get bench seats and the third row will offer captain seats. Another change over the 3-door version is the 4WD selector, which will be electronic in the 5-door version.

In terms of features, the 5-door Gurkha will likely come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front and rear power windows, manual AC with rear AC vents, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.

Powertrain Details

Force will offer the 5-door Gurkha with the same engine as its current 3-door model: a 2.6-litre diesel engine (90 PS/250 Nm) that will come paired with only a 5-speed manual transmission. However, in the 5-door version, this engine can come in a higher stage of tune. The 5-door Gurkha will also get a 4-wheel-drive setup.

Expected Price & Rivals

We have been waiting for the 5-door Force Gurkha for a while now, and till now there is no official launch date for the SUV. However, we do expect it to be launched sometime later this year at a starting price of Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will go up against the 5-door Mahindra Thar, and will also act as a bigger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

