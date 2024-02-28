Exclusive: BYD Seal Variant-wise Features Revealed Ahead Of Launch
Modified On Feb 28, 2024 12:41 PM By Shreyash for BYD Seal
The electric sedan will be offered in three variants and prices for the BYD Seal will be announced on March 5
The BYD Seal is all set to make its market debut on March 5, and ahead of its launch, we have got our hands on the variant-wise features. According to the source material, BYD will offer the Seal electric sedan in three variants: Dynamic Range, Premium Range, and Performance. Here are the key feature highlights for each variant of the Seal.
BYD Seal Dynamic Range
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Despite being the base-spec variant of the BYD Seal, the Dynamic range comes fully equipped with a host of premium features. These include a large 15.6-inch rotational (landscape and portrait) touchscreen infotainment display, dual-zone AC, powered and climatic front seats, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features. Also, it rides on smaller 18-inch wheels and features leatherette seat upholstery instead of the genuine leather upholstery seen on the higher-spec trims.
Powertrain details
These are the details of the battery, range and performance available with the Seal Dynamic Range variant:
|
Battery Pack
|
61.4 kWh
|
Electric Motor
|
Single (RWD)
|
Power
|
204 PS
|
Torque
|
310 Nm
|
Claimed Range (WLTC)
|
460 km
This variant has the lowest claimed range and the least performance to offer.
BYD Seal Premium Range
(Over the base-spec Dynamic Range)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
This variant adds some of the feel-good features for a premium offering with the larger 19-inch alloy wheels and leather upholstery. In terms of additional features, it includes a memory function for the driver’s seat and ORVMs, as well as a heads-up display. Its safety kit remains identical to that of the Dynamic trim while getting upgraded brakes.
Powertrain details
These are the details of the battery, range, and performance available with the Seal Premium Range variant:
|
Battery Pack
|
82.5 kWh
|
Electric Motor
|
Single
|
Power
|
313 PS
|
Torque
|
360 Nm
|
Claimed Range (WLTC)
|
570 km
This variant offers the highest claimed range thanks to the larger battery pack. It still only has one electric motor but this one offers an additional 109 PS of power and an extra 50 Nm of torque.
BYD Seal Performance
(Over the mid-spec Premium Range)
The Performance line represents the top-tier and the most powerful variant of the BYD Seal, featuring the same battery pack as the mid-spec Premium range. The major difference here is the powertrain and its specifications are detailed below:
|
Battery Pack
|
82.5 kWh
|
Electric Motor
|
Dual
|
Power
|
560 PS
|
Torque
|
670 Nm
|
Claimed Range (WLTC)
|
520 km
Its claimed range drops a little but the performance goes up significantly with the additional front motor. You get another 247 PS of power and an additional 310 Nm of torque with the top-spec BYD Seal.
The Performance variant shares almost the same feature list as the Premium Range trim, with the only additional features being electronic child lock and intelligent torque adaption control (ITAC).
The ITAC technology monitors wheel rotational speed through sensors, enabling it to predict potential skidding or loss of traction. Subsequently, the system adjusts torque output to prevent the vehicle from losing traction.
Charging
|
Variant
|
Dynamic Range
|
Premium Range
|
Performance
|
Battery Pack
|
61.44 kWh
|
82.56 kWh
|
82.56 kWh
|
7 KW AC Charger
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
110 kW DC Fast Charging
|
✅
|
❌
|
❌
|
150 kW DC fast Charging
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
BYD is yet to reveal the exact charging times for each battery pack with different chargers.
Expected Price & Rivals
The BYD Seal electric sedan is expected to be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, while being an affordable alternative to the BMW i4. It is poised to be the most affordable premium electric sedan in India with customer deliveries expected to begin in April 2024.
