Modified On Feb 28, 2024 12:41 PM By Shreyash for BYD Seal

The electric sedan will be offered in three variants and prices for the BYD Seal will be announced on March 5

The BYD Seal is all set to make its market debut on March 5, and ahead of its launch, we have got our hands on the variant-wise features. According to the source material, BYD will offer the Seal electric sedan in three variants: Dynamic Range, Premium Range, and Performance. Here are the key feature highlights for each variant of the Seal.

BYD Seal Dynamic Range

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety LED headlights with LED DRLs

Follow-me home function

LED tail lights

18-inch alloy wheels

Sequential rear turn indicators

Rear fog lamps

Flush-type door handles Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

8-way power driver’s seat

6-way powered co-driver’s seat

Rear fold-out armrest Dual-zone AC

Front ventilated & heated seats

Rear AC vents

Panoramic glass roof

2 wireless phone chargers

Auto up/down power windows with anti-pinch

Electrically adjustable & foldable ORVMs (heated)

Mood lighting

V2L (vehicle-to-load) function

Front & rear USB Type-C chargers

Auto-dimming IRVM

Air Purifier 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

12-speaker Dynaudio sound system

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Steering mounted controls 10 airbags

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Hill Hold assist

Electronic stability control

Tractional control

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

All-wheel disc brakes

ADAS (Auto Emergency Braking, Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Assist etc.)

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers (frameless)

Despite being the base-spec variant of the BYD Seal, the Dynamic range comes fully equipped with a host of premium features. These include a large 15.6-inch rotational (landscape and portrait) touchscreen infotainment display, dual-zone AC, powered and climatic front seats, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features. Also, it rides on smaller 18-inch wheels and features leatherette seat upholstery instead of the genuine leather upholstery seen on the higher-spec trims.

Powertrain details

These are the details of the battery, range and performance available with the Seal Dynamic Range variant:

Battery Pack 61.4 kWh Electric Motor Single (RWD) Power 204 PS Torque 310 Nm Claimed Range (WLTC) 460 km

This variant has the lowest claimed range and the least performance to offer.

BYD Seal Premium Range

(Over the base-spec Dynamic Range)

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety 19-inch alloy wheels Leather seat upholstery

Leather wrapped steering wheel

4-way power lumbar adjustment driver’s seat Driver’s seat with memory function

Memory function for ORVMs

Door mirror auto tilt function

Heads-up display Same as Dynamic trim Same as Dynamic trim

This variant adds some of the feel-good features for a premium offering with the larger 19-inch alloy wheels and leather upholstery. In terms of additional features, it includes a memory function for the driver’s seat and ORVMs, as well as a heads-up display. Its safety kit remains identical to that of the Dynamic trim while getting upgraded brakes.

Powertrain details

These are the details of the battery, range, and performance available with the Seal Premium Range variant:

Battery Pack 82.5 kWh Electric Motor Single Power 313 PS Torque 360 Nm Claimed Range (WLTC) 570 km

This variant offers the highest claimed range thanks to the larger battery pack. It still only has one electric motor but this one offers an additional 109 PS of power and an extra 50 Nm of torque.

BYD Seal Performance

(Over the mid-spec Premium Range)

The Performance line represents the top-tier and the most powerful variant of the BYD Seal, featuring the same battery pack as the mid-spec Premium range. The major difference here is the powertrain and its specifications are detailed below:

Battery Pack 82.5 kWh Electric Motor Dual Power 560 PS Torque 670 Nm Claimed Range (WLTC) 520 km

Its claimed range drops a little but the performance goes up significantly with the additional front motor. You get another 247 PS of power and an additional 310 Nm of torque with the top-spec BYD Seal.

The Performance variant shares almost the same feature list as the Premium Range trim, with the only additional features being electronic child lock and intelligent torque adaption control (ITAC).

The ITAC technology monitors wheel rotational speed through sensors, enabling it to predict potential skidding or loss of traction. Subsequently, the system adjusts torque output to prevent the vehicle from losing traction.

Charging

Variant Dynamic Range Premium Range Performance Battery Pack 61.44 kWh 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 7 KW AC Charger ✅ ✅ ✅ 110 kW DC Fast Charging ✅ ❌ ❌ 150 kW DC fast Charging ❌ ✅ ✅

BYD is yet to reveal the exact charging times for each battery pack with different chargers.

Expected Price & Rivals

The BYD Seal electric sedan is expected to be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, while being an affordable alternative to the BMW i4. It is poised to be the most affordable premium electric sedan in India with customer deliveries expected to begin in April 2024.