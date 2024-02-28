English | हिंदी

Exclusive: BYD Seal Variant-wise Features Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Modified On Feb 28, 2024 12:41 PM By Shreyash for BYD Seal

The electric sedan will be offered in three variants and prices for the BYD Seal will be announced on March 5

BYD Seal

The BYD Seal is all set to make its market debut on March 5, and ahead of its launch, we have  got our hands on the variant-wise features. According to the source material, BYD will offer the Seal electric sedan in three variants: Dynamic Range, Premium Range, and Performance. Here are the key feature highlights for each variant of the Seal. 

BYD Seal Dynamic Range

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • Follow-me home function

  • LED tail lights

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • Sequential rear turn indicators

  • Rear fog lamps

  • Flush-type door handles

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • 8-way power driver’s seat

  • 6-way powered co-driver’s seat

  • Rear fold-out armrest

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Front ventilated & heated seats

  • Rear AC vents

  • Panoramic glass roof

  • 2 wireless phone chargers

  • Auto up/down power windows with anti-pinch

  • Electrically adjustable & foldable ORVMs (heated)

  • Mood lighting

  • V2L (vehicle-to-load) function

  • Front & rear USB Type-C chargers

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Air Purifier

  • 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen infotainment

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Steering mounted controls

  • 10 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front & rear parking sensors

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • Hill Hold assist

  • Electronic stability control

  • Tractional control

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage 

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • ADAS (Auto Emergency Braking, Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Assist etc.)

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain-sensing wipers (frameless)

BYD Seal panoramic glass roof

Despite being the base-spec variant of the BYD Seal, the Dynamic range comes fully equipped with a host of premium features. These include a large 15.6-inch rotational (landscape and portrait) touchscreen infotainment display, dual-zone AC, powered and climatic front seats, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features. Also, it rides on smaller 18-inch wheels and features leatherette seat upholstery instead of the genuine leather upholstery seen on the higher-spec trims.

Powertrain details

These are the details of the battery, range and performance available with the Seal Dynamic Range variant:

Battery Pack

61.4 kWh

Electric Motor

Single (RWD)

Power

204 PS

Torque

310 Nm

Claimed Range (WLTC)

460 km

This variant has the lowest claimed range and the least performance to offer.

BYD Seal Premium Range

(Over the base-spec Dynamic Range)

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 19-inch alloy wheels

  • Leather seat upholstery

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • 4-way power lumbar adjustment driver’s seat

  • Driver’s seat with memory function

  • Memory function for ORVMs

  • Door mirror auto tilt function

  • Heads-up display

  • Same as Dynamic trim

  • Same as Dynamic trim

BYD Seal 15.6-inch touchscreen

This variant adds some of the feel-good features for a premium offering with the larger 19-inch alloy wheels and leather upholstery. In terms of additional features, it includes a memory function for the driver’s seat and ORVMs, as well as a heads-up display. Its safety kit remains identical to that of the Dynamic trim while getting upgraded brakes.

Powertrain details

These are the details of the battery, range, and performance available with the Seal Premium Range variant:

Battery Pack

82.5 kWh

Electric Motor

Single

Power

313 PS

Torque

360 Nm

Claimed Range (WLTC)

570 km

This variant offers the highest claimed range thanks to the larger battery pack. It still only has one electric motor but this one offers an additional 109 PS of power and an extra 50 Nm of torque.

BYD Seal Performance

(Over the mid-spec Premium Range)

The Performance line represents the top-tier and the most powerful variant of the BYD Seal, featuring the same battery pack as the mid-spec Premium range. The major difference here is the powertrain and its specifications are detailed below:

Battery Pack

82.5 kWh

Electric Motor

Dual

Power

560 PS

Torque

670 Nm

Claimed Range (WLTC)

520 km

Its claimed range drops a little but the performance goes up significantly with the additional front motor. You get another 247 PS of power and an additional 310 Nm of torque with the top-spec BYD Seal.

The Performance variant shares almost the same feature list as the Premium Range trim, with the only additional features being electronic child lock and intelligent torque adaption control (ITAC). 

The ITAC technology monitors wheel rotational speed through sensors, enabling it to predict potential skidding or loss of traction. Subsequently, the system adjusts torque output to prevent the vehicle from losing traction.

Charging

BYD Seal Battery Pack

Variant

Dynamic Range

Premium Range

Performance

Battery Pack

61.44 kWh

82.56 kWh

82.56 kWh

7 KW AC Charger

110 kW DC Fast Charging

150 kW DC fast Charging

BYD is yet to reveal the exact charging times for each battery pack with different chargers.

Expected Price & Rivals

BYD Seal rear

The BYD Seal electric sedan is expected to be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, while being an affordable alternative to the BMW i4. It is poised to be the most affordable premium electric sedan in India with customer deliveries expected to begin in April 2024.

×
We need your city to customize your experience