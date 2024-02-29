Hyundai Creta N Line Variant-wise Powertrain Options Revealed

Modified On Feb 29, 2024 06:17 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta N Line

The Hyundai Creta N Line will be offered in two variants: N8 and N10

The Hyundai Creta N Line will be powered by a 1.5-litre which makes 160 PS and 253 Nm.

In addition to the 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, the Creta N Line will also get the option of a 6-speed manual transmission.

Will get most of the regular Creta’s premium features like dual 10.25-inch displays, panoramic sunroof and 360-degree camera.

Both variants of the Creta N Line will get dual-tone paint options as well.

Hyundai could price the Creta N Line from Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Hyundai Creta N Line has been officially revealed ahead of its price announcement on March 11. The automaker is now also accepting reservations for the sportier Creta, for a token amount of Rs 25,000. It is being offered in two variants: N8 and N10. Here are the variant-wise powertrain and transmission options for the Creta N Line.

Variant N8 N10 1.5-litre turbo-petrol MT ✅ ✅ 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol DCT ✅ ✅

The Creta N Line will exclusively be offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which churns out 160 PS and 253 Nm. With the N Line, this turbo-petrol engine will also feature the choice of a 6-speed manual transmission (absent from the regular Creta turbo-petrol options), in addition to the 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

Changes For Creta N Line

As the sportier version of the Creta, the N Line includes a revised grille, tweaked bumpers, red inserts all around, new 18-inch alloy wheels, and a dual-tip exhaust. Inside, it will get a blacked out cabin with red accents and red cross stitching. Both variants of the Creta N Line will come with dual-tone paint options as well. For more information, visit here.

Expected Features

While Hyundai is yet to disclose the detailed feature list for the Creta N Line, it will likely offer the same features as the high-spec variants of the regular Creta. This includes dual 10.25-inch displays (for the infotainment and driver’s display), a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone AC, wireless phone charging.

In terms of safety, the Creta N Line will get six airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and hill-assist. It is also expected to be equipped with the full suite advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features available with the normal Creta.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to be priced from Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will go up against the Kia Seltos GTX+ and X-Line variants, while also being a sportier looking alternative to the Volkswagen Taigun GT and Skoda Kushaq.

