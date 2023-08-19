Published On Aug 19, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra Global Pik Up

In addition to a couple of new launches, new Mahindra showcases generated excitement throughout the week

During the Independence Day week, Mahindra treated us with two exciting showcases. Meanwhile, Hyundai introduced yet another edition of one of its SUVs. Audi launched its facelifted flagship electric SUV in India, while new spy shots of Tata’s updated subcompact SUV also surfaced on the internet.

Mahindra’s Independence Day Unveilings

On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, Mahindra showcased two new concepts – the Global Pik Up and Thar.e – in South Africa. Alongside these models, the Indian carmaker unveiled its new visual and audio identity for future EVs. Mahindra also teased the production version of the BE 05, and confirmed the development of electric versions of the Scorpio N and Bolero.

Hyundai Venue’s New Special Edition

The Hyundai Venue received a new special edition known as the 'Knight' edition, featuring enhanced visual upgrades inside and out. This new edition also brings back the proper manual transmission with the turbo-petrol engine.

Two New Names Trademarked By BYD

The Chinese EV maker BYD registered trademarks for two models in India: the Seagull and a premium electric SUV, the Sea Lion. The latter could be positioned above the existing Atto 3.

Two Hyundai SUVs Became Pricier

Hyundai raised the prices of two of its SUVs, the Venue and the Tucson. While only one variant of the Venue became costlier, the Tucson witnessed a price hike across its entire lineup.

Honda Elevate Reaches Dealerships

Honda’s soon-to-be launched compact SUV, the Elevate, has reached dealerships ahead of its price announcement. Bookings for the SUV have already been open since the start of July.

Hyundai To Acquire A New Manufacturing Plant

The Korean automaker, Hyundai, has signed an asset purchase agreement (APA) to acquire General Motors’ (GM) plant in Talegaon, Maharashtra. With this, Hyundai will have a total of three manufacturing hubs in India.

Tata Nexon Facelift Spied

Tata’s upcoming facelift of the Nexon is being tested extensively, and its recent spy shots revealed the new front profile undisguised. The updated Nexon is expected to go on sale this festive season.

Audi Q8 e-tron Launched In India

The facelifted Audi e-tron, now sporting the Q8 prefix, has landed on our shores carrying a massive premium over its predecessor. The updated Q8 e-tron looks sleeker than before, and also gets larger battery pack options and more driving range.

