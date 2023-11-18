Published On Nov 18, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift 2024

The headlines this week include new spy shots, while a couple of made in India SUVs have gone global

In the mid-week of November, we received updates on the Japan-spec Suzuki Swift, while Honda and Maruti launched their newest made-in-India SUVs abroad. During the same week, we also witnessed a couple of fresh spy shots featuring an upcoming Mahindra pickup and Maruti's first all-electric SUV. Numerous other events unfolded throughout the week; let’s have a look at all the important highlights.

Japan-spec Suzuki Swift Dimensions Out

The fourth-generation Suzuki Swift is longer than the current India-spec Maruti Swift. However, the wheelbase of the new Swift remains unchanged. The new-generation Swift is expected to be launched in India next year.

Update On Nissan Magnite AMT’s Prices

Launched in October, the Nissan Magnite AMT is the most affordable automatic subcompact SUV in India. However, the introductory prices for the AMT variants of the Magnite will come to an end soon, as the automaker has announced that the Magnite AMT will become more expensive from next month onwards.

Rebadged Maruti Fronx Launch Update

We are soon going to see yet another shared product between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, in the form of a crossover SUV, which is none other than Toyota’s version of the Maruti Fronx. Our sources have hinted that this Toyota model is likely to be launched next year in the first quarter.

Honda Elevate Launched In Japan

The Honda Elevate was launched in India in September this year and has now gone global as the same SUV has been introduced in Japan as the WR-V. Although the Indian Honda Elevate looks identical to the Japan-spec Honda WR-V, there are a few minor differences in terms of features.

5-door Maruti Jimny Launched In South Africa

The 5-door version of the Maruti Jimny has now gone global as the SUV has been launched in South Africa. Maruti already produces export units of the 3-door version of the Jimny for international markets in India.

Spy Shots This Week

This week's spy shots feature two models, one from Mahindra and the other from Maruti. Mahindra's Global Pik Up test mule was spotted testing for the first time, while new spy images of the Maruti eVX electric SUV have surfaced on the internet.

Volvo EM90 Electric MPV Global Debut

Volvo has entered the luxury MPV space with an all-new electric MPV, the EM90 which made its global debut last week. The EM90 is expected to arrive in India by 2025.

