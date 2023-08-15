Modified On Aug 15, 2023 07:33 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Global Pik Up

The new Mahindra Scorpio N-based pickup concept has a wide range of off-road design changes over the SUV

Mahindra upholds its tradition of making big showcases on the occasion of India’s Independence Day, this time in South Africa. One of the two new models to break cover was the Mahindra Scorpio N-based pickup, which has been unveiled in concept form and named the ‘Global Pik Up.’

Design Details

Its most obvious design similarity with the Scorpio N is limited to the LED headlight clusters but even they get revised LED DRLs. Other revisions include a redesigned grille, vertical LED strip for the fog lamps, redone front bumper and a new rear section for the payload bay. It also has a high ground clearance with what appears to be a winch housed in the new front bumper.

The pickup has retained the SUV’s door panels, ORVMs and the kink in the windowline. In its reveal-specification, Mahindra has given it a high-snorkel on the driver-side of the A-pillar, a roof rack sporting auxiliary LED lighting, sidesteps and rugged off-road-specific alloy wheels (with a pair stacked in the loading area as well). Its back has an opening gate for the payload bay sporting the ‘Mahindra’ moniker and vertically placed LED taillights.

Features And Safety

Although Mahindra hasn’t revealed the entire equipment list of the Pik Up, it did share that the Scorpio N-based vehicle gets 5G connectivity and a single-pane sunroof. In terms of safety, it has all-around airbag protection and some features of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including driver drowsiness detection. It helps that the Scorpio N’s platform has a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests.

What’s Under The Hood?

The pickup version will share the diesel 4x4 powertrain of the Scorpio N SUV with choice of both manual and automatic transmissions. In India, that powertrain in the SUV has the following specifications:

Specification 2.2-litre Diesel Power 132PS/ 175PS Torque 300Nm/ 400Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Will It Come To India?

Mahindra has not revealed any specific timelines for the global launch of production-ready Scorpio N pick-up, it did state that there are plans to launch it in India as well. However, we don’t expect it to come here anytime before 2026. Other regions on Mahindra’s map for the new pickup include Africa, Australia, ASEAN and Latin America.

