Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Spied Testing In A Single Cab Layout

The test mule of the Scorpio N pickup has been spied in a single cab layout

The Scorpio N pickup was spied featuring the same headlights, LED DRLs, and alloy wheels as seen on its regular counterpart.

It made its global-debut as Global Pik Up concept in 2023 in South Africa.

Will likely use an updated version of the 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Scorpio N.

If confirmed, you can expect it to be launched in India in 2026.

The Mahindra Scorpio N is one of the most popular SUVs in the country, known for its bold looks, powerful engine options, and a solid set of features. Mahindra has already showcased a pickup truck version of the SUV as a concept, called the Global Pik Up in South Africa. While the final name of the pickup truck version of the Scorpio N is yet to be confirmed, a test mule of the same has recently been spotted in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Here’s what you should know about it:

What We Saw?

The test mule of the Scorpio N pickup truck has been spotted in a single-cab layout, behind which there’s an extended truck bed. While the test mule was completely camouflaged, it’s still easier to make out that the headlights and the LED DRLs are the same as seen on the regular Scorpio N. Also, the alloy wheel is identical to those on its regular counterpart.

It must be noted that the Global Pik Up concept showcased in South Africa had a revised fascia, which previewed the facelift for the Scorpio N. Also, the spied test mule is seen in a single cab layout, while the Global Pik Up concept was showcased in a dual cab layout.

Expected Features

Mahindra could equip the Scorpio N pickup with amenities like a LED headlights with LED DRLs, an 8-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and cruise control. It could also get amenities like a single-pane sunroof, and wireless phone charger. The safety features could include multiple airbags, hill start assist, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TOMS), and a rear parking camera.

Expected Powertrains

It is expected to utilise the same 2.2-litre diesel engine employed in the Scorpio N. The pickup truck will also be offered with four-wheel-drive (4WD). For reference, the Scorpio N's 2.2-litre diesel engine produces 175 PS and up to 400 Nm in its higher state of tune, and is paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Expected Price And Rivals

Though there is no official confirmation of the Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck, it could go on sale by 2026 if it is green lit for an India launch. Mahindra could price it from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). In India, it will be an alternative to the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux.

