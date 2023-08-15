Published On Aug 15, 2023 07:29 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar E

The Mahindra Thar.e takes a much meaner and more modern approach of the off-roader

Mahindra Thar.e debuts asa concept version in a five-door avatar.

Sports a modern design language but with the same old-school boxy silhouette of the ICE-powered Thar.

Gets a futuristic-looking cabin with digital screens and an upright dashboard layout.

Expected with a 78kWh battery pack and dual electric motors with terrain-specific drive modes.

Launch expected in 2026.

Mahindra Thar EV or Thar.e has been unveiled in a concept version at the carmaker’s Independence day event in South Africa. Importantly, it breaks cover as a five-door version, which gives us the first insight into its ICE version, which is scheduled to go on sale early next year.

A Neo-Retro Look

The Thar.e continues its boxy old-school SUV silhouette but with several modern visual elements. The closed grille flaunts the “Thar.e” in illumination and is flanked by squared elements

The squarish proportions have been aggravated by the presence of chunky bumpers, heavily bulging wheel arches, and huge off-road spec wheels.

The Thar EV will be offered in a five-door version, with its wheelbase ranging from 2,775mm to 2,975mm, approximately. It will be underpinned by a customized INGLO P1 platform, which also increases the wheelbase of the Thar.e by 325mm compared to the ICE version.

Futuristic Interior

The cabin of the Thar EV goes through a complete revamp, retaining the neo-retro avatar. There’s an upright dashboard design with a rectangular-shaped fully digital driver’s display and a two-spoke steering wheel.

The centre stage is occupied by a long-flowing console which houses the gear lever, low-range gearbox, and drive modes. The huge touchscreen infotainment system looks futuristic and is directed towards the driver for undisturbed driving.

Battery Specifications

It should be offered with a big battery pack and a range of over 400 kms. A dual electric motor setup will be used, while 4WD with terrain-specific drive modes should be standard.

