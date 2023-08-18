Modified On Aug 18, 2023 05:04 PM By Rohit for Honda Elevate

Bookings opened for the Honda Elevate at the start of July, and it is set to be launched in September

Honda unveiled the Elevate SUV in June 2023.

To be offered in four broad variants: SV, V, VX and ZX.

The SUV shown here is finished in the Meteoroid Gray Metallic shade with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

On the inside, it has a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging and a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display.

Honda will offer the Elevate with the City’s 121PS 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Prices are expected to start at Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Almost everything there’s to know about the Honda Elevate has been revealed, including its variant lineup, powertrain details and colour options. While we wait for Honda to announce its prices, the SUV has now reached dealerships across the country. Bookings and series production of the Elevate have already been in action since July 2023.

Details Of The Model Seen

The pictured model was finished in the Meteoroid Gray Metallic shade. It was the top-spec ZX variant of the SUV as it had chrome outside door handles and the front windshield-mounted camera for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The SUV was also seen with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, available from the VX trim onwards.

Premium Cabin And Features

Other details which confirm it to be the ZX trim are the brown and black cabin theme, 10.25-inch touchscreen system, and a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display. Honda has also equipped the range-topping variant of the Elevate with auto climate control, a single-pane sunroof, cruise control and wireless phone charging.

Apart from ADAS tech, the Elevate also gets up to six airbags, a LaneWatch camera (located on the left ORVM), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and reversing camera as part of its safety kit.

Powertrain Options

The Honda Elevate gets the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (121PS/145Nm) as the City. It comes coupled with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT. There won’t be a hybrid version on offer but the carmaker will introduce the SUV’s EV derivative by 2026.

Launch, Price And Competition

Honda is set to launch the Elevate sometime in early September, with prices likely to start from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be sold in four broad variants: SV, V, VX and ZX. The SUV will face competition from the Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross.

