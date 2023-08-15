Published On Aug 15, 2023 07:24 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Scorpio N

The pure electric Mahindra Bolero and Scorpio are expected to promise a range of over 400 kilometres

Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Bolero and Bolero Neo to be electrified.

Will be based on the carmaker’s INGLO platform.

Can get a battery pack of up to 78kWh with a claimed range of over 400km.

Expected to enter the market by 2027.

BREAKING! After electrifying the Thar and showcasing its XUV.e and BE series, Mahindra has confirmed that the Scorpio and Bolero series are next in line. The carmaker will offer pure EV versions of both these SUV ranges, which include the Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Bolero and Bolero Neo using its INGLO platform.

These new EVs from Mahindra will carry their own new identities, unlike the XUV400, which makes use of copper elements as a part of its electric design language. With a new identity, we can expect a more modern look for these electric SUVs inside-out, like Mahindra’s Born EV lineup.

The INGLO platform can house a battery pack of up to 78kWh capacity and allows the use of both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive systems. This platform can deliver a range of over 400km and the battery pack can be juiced up from 5 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

Of the multiple powertrain options available with this platform, the two rear mounted ones deliver 231PS/380Nm and 285PS/535Nm. Presently, the internal combustion engine (ICE) versions of both SUVs are based on ladder-frame platforms with rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. While the Bolero is a diesel-only offering, the Scorpio N gets the choice of a turbo-petrol engine as well.

As of now, there is no launch timeline revealed for the Scorpio and Bolero-based EVs, but we can expect them to land on Indian roads by 2026 or 2027 after the launch of its XUV.e and Born Electric (BE) series.

