Mahindra Unveils New Brand Identity For Its Upcoming Range Of EVs

The new brand identity debuted on the Mahindra Thar.e concept but will be present on all new EVs going forward

The new brand identity will feature on Mahindra’s upcoming XUV and BE (Born Electric) range.

Mahindra’s new logo serves as a symbol of ‘infinite possibilities’ while being a nod to the carmaker’s racing heritage as well.

The carmaker even revealed a new brand and audio anthem composed by A. R. Rahman called ‘Le Chalaang.’

New range of EVs to have over 75 sounds for indicating various functions like seatbelt alerts and turn indicators.

Mahindra’s new EV offensive will begin with the XUV.e8 (XUV700’s EV version) in 2024, while the BE range will be launched 2025 onwards.

As part of its presentation on Independence Day 2023, Mahindra unveiled a new brand identity for its upcoming range of electric vehicles (EVs) that will be underpinned by the INGLO modular platform, including EVs in both XUV and BE (Born Electric) portfolios. This is the carmaker’s second identity update since it gave a refresh to its logo back in 2021 before the arrival of the Mahindra XUV700.

Details On The New Logo

The new logo is a fresh take on the carmaker’s ‘Twin Peaks’ insignia, serving as a symbol of ‘infinite possibilities’ and a nod to the carmaker’s racing heritage as it also bears resemblance to a race track. Mahindra also says it indicates the carmaker’s efforts towards sustainability while also integrating the marque’s traditional ‘M’ with a modern approach.

The new identity, which debuted on the Thar.e concept, was unveiled by Mahindra’s new EV subsidiary called the Mahindra Electric Automobiles Limited (MEAL). With the Mahindra XUV.e8 set to be launched in 2024, it will be the first model from the upcoming EV range to get this new logo.

Mahindra’s New Audio Identity

On the sidelines of unveiling the new identity, Mahindra also revealed a new brand and sonic anthem called ‘Le Chalaang’ made in collaboration with Bollywood music composer and singer A. R. Rahman. It will comprise more than 75 sounds for indicating various functions including drive sounds inside and out, seatbelt alerts, and turn indicators.

Mahindra has stepped up its EV game and has tied up with the iconic marques like Harman and Dolby Atmos to offer a 360-degree surround sound experience in its upcoming EV lineup. These sounds will be complemented by visual enhancements like active ambient lighting and high-resolution animations.

Launch Timelines Of EVs

Mahindra will first begin its upcoming EV onslaught with the launch of the EV version of the XUV700 called the XUV.e8 in late 2024 followed by the XUV.e9 (XUV.e8’s coupe alternative). If you are waiting for the BE range, though, it will only be available 2025 onwards with the BE.05 lined up for October 2025.

