Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched At Rs 10 Lakh

Published On Aug 18, 2023

The Venue Knight Edition gets several visual updates and brings back the ‘proper’ manual with the turbo-petrol engine

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition

  • Venue Knight Edition is priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom). 

  • Available in black, white, grey, red, and red with black roof exterior shades. 

  • Gets a blacked-out finish and brass-coloured inserts all around the exterior. 

  • The interior is also covered in an all-black theme with brass inserts. 

  • New features include dual camera dash cam and electrochromic IRVM. 

  • Available with 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engine options. 

The Hyundai Venue joins the all-black car club with the new Knight Edition. It is the second car from Hyundai, after the Creta, to get the blacked-out treatment. However, it is also offered in four other colours for a contrast black aesthetic instead of the usual chrome treatment. Hyundai is offering the Venue Knight Edition with multiple petrol engines and transmission options, and has not limited it to the top-spec variant either.

Variant-wise Prices

Variant

Regular Price

Knight Edition

Difference

S (O) MT 1.2 Petrol

Rs 9.76 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 24,000

SX MT 1.2 Petrol

Rs 10.93 lakh

Rs 11.26 lakh

Rs 33,000

SX MT 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone

Rs 11.08 lakh

Rs 11.41 lakh

Rs 33,000

SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo Petrol

-

Rs 12.65 Lakh

  

SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo Petrol Dual Tone

-

Rs 12.80 lakh

  

SX (O) DCT 1.0 Turbo 

Rs 13.03 lakh

Rs 13.33 lakh

Rs 30,000

SX (O) DCT 1.0 Turbo Dual Tone

Rs 13.18 Lakh

Rs 13.48 Lakh

Rs 30,000

All prices stated are ex-showroom

The Venue Knight Edition ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh, commanding a premium of up to Rs 33,000 over the corresponding variants. 

Exterior Visual Changes

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition

Changes on board the Knight Edition include a black finish on the grille, logo, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, ORVMs, skid plates, and alloy wheels. There are also brass inserts on the front and rear bumpers, front wheels, and roof rail. The front brake calipers are painted red and there’s the ‘Knight’ emblem on board. The S (O) variant doesn’t get alloys, but does sport black wheel covers. 

It can be obtained in four single-tone shades – Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, and Fiery Red – and one dual-tone shade: Fiery Red with Abyss Black. 

Interior Visual Changes

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition

The dual-tone interior of the Venue is replaced by an all-black theme in the Knight edition. It also gets brass-coloured inserts all over the cabin, including the black seat upholstery with chrome accents. For a sportier and premium look inside, the pedals get a metal finish and it gets 3D designer mats. 

New Features Too

Hyundai Venue N Line Review

The dual camera dashcam has been brought over from the Venue N Line, especially for the Knight Edition variants. The S(O) MT variant also gets an electrochromic IRVM, which is available from the SX variant. 

The existing set of features on board the Venue include an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen system, wireless charger, up to six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera. 

Powertrain Options

The Venue Knight Edition can be opted with the existing 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engines. The petrol engine is tuned for 83PS and 114Nm, and is paired with a 5-speed manual ‘box. 

A surprising update for the Knight Edition is the inclusion of the 6-speed manual with the turbo-petrol engine , as opposed to the iMT (manual without clutch pedal) offered on the regular variants. The turbo-petrol engine develops 120PS and 172Nm and gets the option of a 7-speed DCT as well.

There’s also a 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer with a manual transmission with the Venue, though not with the Knight Edition. 

Rivals

The regular Hyundai Venue rivals the likes of Kia SonetMahindra XUV300Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki BrezzaRenault KigerNissan Magnite and the Maruti Fronx. The only rival to the Knight Edition would be the Dark variants of the Tata Nexon as well as the Kia Sonet X-Line.

