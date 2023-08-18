Published On Aug 18, 2023 01:18 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue

The Venue Knight Edition gets several visual updates and brings back the ‘proper’ manual with the turbo-petrol engine

Venue Knight Edition is priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Available in black, white, grey, red, and red with black roof exterior shades.

Gets a blacked-out finish and brass-coloured inserts all around the exterior.

The interior is also covered in an all-black theme with brass inserts.

New features include dual camera dash cam and electrochromic IRVM.

Available with 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engine options.

The Hyundai Venue joins the all-black car club with the new Knight Edition. It is the second car from Hyundai, after the Creta, to get the blacked-out treatment. However, it is also offered in four other colours for a contrast black aesthetic instead of the usual chrome treatment. Hyundai is offering the Venue Knight Edition with multiple petrol engines and transmission options, and has not limited it to the top-spec variant either.

Variant-wise Prices

Variant Regular Price Knight Edition Difference S (O) MT 1.2 Petrol Rs 9.76 lakh Rs 10 lakh Rs 24,000 SX MT 1.2 Petrol Rs 10.93 lakh Rs 11.26 lakh Rs 33,000 SX MT 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone Rs 11.08 lakh Rs 11.41 lakh Rs 33,000 SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo Petrol - Rs 12.65 Lakh SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo Petrol Dual Tone - Rs 12.80 lakh SX (O) DCT 1.0 Turbo Rs 13.03 lakh Rs 13.33 lakh Rs 30,000 SX (O) DCT 1.0 Turbo Dual Tone Rs 13.18 Lakh Rs 13.48 Lakh Rs 30,000

All prices stated are ex-showroom

The Venue Knight Edition ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh, commanding a premium of up to Rs 33,000 over the corresponding variants.

Exterior Visual Changes

Changes on board the Knight Edition include a black finish on the grille, logo, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, ORVMs, skid plates, and alloy wheels. There are also brass inserts on the front and rear bumpers, front wheels, and roof rail. The front brake calipers are painted red and there’s the ‘Knight’ emblem on board. The S (O) variant doesn’t get alloys, but does sport black wheel covers.

It can be obtained in four single-tone shades – Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, and Fiery Red – and one dual-tone shade: Fiery Red with Abyss Black.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Top-spec AMT vs Hyundai i20 Sportz Turbo-Petrol DCT - Which One To Pick?

Interior Visual Changes

The dual-tone interior of the Venue is replaced by an all-black theme in the Knight edition. It also gets brass-coloured inserts all over the cabin, including the black seat upholstery with chrome accents. For a sportier and premium look inside, the pedals get a metal finish and it gets 3D designer mats.

New Features Too

The dual camera dashcam has been brought over from the Venue N Line, especially for the Knight Edition variants. The S(O) MT variant also gets an electrochromic IRVM, which is available from the SX variant.

The existing set of features on board the Venue include an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen system, wireless charger, up to six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera.

Powertrain Options

The Venue Knight Edition can be opted with the existing 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engines. The petrol engine is tuned for 83PS and 114Nm, and is paired with a 5-speed manual ‘box.

A surprising update for the Knight Edition is the inclusion of the 6-speed manual with the turbo-petrol engine , as opposed to the iMT (manual without clutch pedal) offered on the regular variants. The turbo-petrol engine develops 120PS and 172Nm and gets the option of a 7-speed DCT as well.

There’s also a 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer with a manual transmission with the Venue, though not with the Knight Edition.

Also Read: These Are The 10 Best-equipped CNG Cars That Are Also Lighter On The Wallet At The Same Time

Rivals

The regular Hyundai Venue rivals the likes of Kia Sonet , Mahindra XUV300 , Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Renault Kiger , Nissan Magnite and the Maruti Fronx. The only rival to the Knight Edition would be the Dark variants of the Tata Nexon as well as the Kia Sonet X-Line.

Read More on : Hyundai Venue on road price