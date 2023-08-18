English | हिंदी

Hyundai India Hikes Prices Of 2 SUVs By Up To Rs 48,000

Modified On Aug 18, 2023 11:26 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

  • 3666 Views
  • Write a comment

While Hyundai has increased the price of only the Venue’s entry-level variant, the Tucson has become more expensive across all trims

Hyundai Venue and Tucson

  • The Venue’s entry-level variant has now become more expensive by Rs 5,000.

  • No other variants of the Venue have been subjected to this round of price hikes.

  • It is now priced between Rs 7.77 lakh and Rs 13.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

  • The Tucson is now priced from Rs 29.02 lakh to Rs 35.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai has increased prices of two SUVs in its Indian portfolio: the new Venue and Tucson. While only the base variant of the sub-4m SUV has been subjected to the price hike, the Tucson has become costlier across the lineup. Here’s a look at the revised price range of the SUV duo:

Venue

Hyundai Venue

Model

Old Price Range

New Price Range

Difference

Venue

Rs 7.72 lakh to Rs 13.18 lakh

Rs 7.77 lakh to Rs 13.18 lakh

+Rs 5,000

  • Only the base-spec E variant of the Hyundai Venue has become costlier by Rs 5,000.

Also Read: These 5 New SUVs Are Coming Your Way This Festive Season

Tucson

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Platinum AT

Rs 28.63 lakh

Rs 29.02 lakh

+Rs 39,000

Signature AT

Rs 31.10 lakh

Rs 31.52 lakh

+Rs 42,000

Signature AT DT

Rs 31.25 lakh

Rs 31.67 lakh

+Rs 42,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Platinum AT

Rs 31.13 lakh

Rs 31.55 lakh

+Rs 42,000

Signature AT

Rs 33.80 lakh

Rs 34.25 lakh

+Rs 45,000

Signature AT DT

Rs 33.95 lakh

Rs 34.40 lakh

+Rs 45,000

Signature AWD AT

Rs 35.31 lakh

Rs 35.79 lakh

+Rs 48,000

Signature AWD AT DT

Rs 35.46 lakh

Rs 35.94 lakh

+Rs 48,000

  • The base-spec petrol variant has the least hike of Rs 39,000 and the other petrol option gets pricier by Rs 42,000.

  • Diesel variants of the Hyundai Tucson have become pricier by up to Rs 48,000, with the all-wheel-drive (AWD) trim seeing the highest price increment.

In related news, it was revealed that Hyundai will soon acquire a plant of General Motors (GM), targeting a total production capacity of 10 lakh units per year across three facilities.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Venue on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Venue

Read Full News
  • Hyundai Tucson
  • Hyundai Venue
Big Saving !!
Save upto 42% ! Find best deals on Used Hyundai Cars
View Used Hyundai Venue In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsHyundai India Hikes Prices Of 2 SUVs By Up To Rs 48,000
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience