While Hyundai has increased the price of only the Venue’s entry-level variant, the Tucson has become more expensive across all trims

The Venue’s entry-level variant has now become more expensive by Rs 5,000.

No other variants of the Venue have been subjected to this round of price hikes.

It is now priced between Rs 7.77 lakh and Rs 13.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Tucson is now priced from Rs 29.02 lakh to Rs 35.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai has increased prices of two SUVs in its Indian portfolio: the new Venue and Tucson. While only the base variant of the sub-4m SUV has been subjected to the price hike, the Tucson has become costlier across the lineup. Here’s a look at the revised price range of the SUV duo:

Venue

Model Old Price Range New Price Range Difference Venue Rs 7.72 lakh to Rs 13.18 lakh Rs 7.77 lakh to Rs 13.18 lakh +Rs 5,000

Only the base-spec E variant of the Hyundai Venue has become costlier by Rs 5,000.

Tucson

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Platinum AT Rs 28.63 lakh Rs 29.02 lakh +Rs 39,000 Signature AT Rs 31.10 lakh Rs 31.52 lakh +Rs 42,000 Signature AT DT Rs 31.25 lakh Rs 31.67 lakh +Rs 42,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Platinum AT Rs 31.13 lakh Rs 31.55 lakh +Rs 42,000 Signature AT Rs 33.80 lakh Rs 34.25 lakh +Rs 45,000 Signature AT DT Rs 33.95 lakh Rs 34.40 lakh +Rs 45,000 Signature AWD AT Rs 35.31 lakh Rs 35.79 lakh +Rs 48,000 Signature AWD AT DT Rs 35.46 lakh Rs 35.94 lakh +Rs 48,000

The base-spec petrol variant has the least hike of Rs 39,000 and the other petrol option gets pricier by Rs 42,000.

Diesel variants of the Hyundai Tucson have become pricier by up to Rs 48,000, with the all-wheel-drive (AWD) trim seeing the highest price increment.

In related news, it was revealed that Hyundai will soon acquire a plant of General Motors (GM), targeting a total production capacity of 10 lakh units per year across three facilities.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

