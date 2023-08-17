Modified On Aug 17, 2023 03:42 PM By Shreyash

The Seagull is the smallest hatchback from BYD, and could rival the Citroen eC3

The BYD Seagull is an entry-level electric hatchback that may come to India.

Its bookings are already open in China, with pre-sale prices ranging from 78,800 RMB to 95,800 RMB (approximately Rs 9 lakh to Rs 11 lakh).

The Seagull gets two battery pack options – 30kWh and 38 kWh – with the maximum driving range of up to 405km.

It could be launched in India sometime in 2024.

The BYD Seagull, the brand’s new small electric hatchback, is being registered for trademark in India. The Seagull is the smallest EV from BYD, and was showcased at the Auto Shanghai 2023 motor show. Let’s see what it may offer upon its India debut:

How does it look?

The Seagull is a 5-door electric hatchback featuring a tallboy design with sharp details. The headlight cluster looks sharp, and the design of the bumper looks aggressive. From the side, it has a somewhat sporty appeal with the rising windowline and roof-integrated spoiler. From the rear, the connected LED tail lamps further enhance its visual appeal.

Features

Despite being an entry-level offering, it has a rich interior, like the MG Comet EV. The interior design of the BYD Seagull draws significant inspiration from the BYD Atto 3, with a similar steering wheel and dashboard layout. The Seagull features a large touchscreen that can be rotated for both portrait and landscape orientations. Also on offer is a compact digital driver’s display, and wireless charging.

Battery Pack & Range

While there is still no official information regarding its technical specifications, reports suggest that the Seagull may be equipped with a choice of two battery packs: 30kWh and 38kWh. The former may be paired with a 74PS electric motor, while the latter is set to feature a 100PS electric motor, with driving ranges of 305 km and 405 km, respectively.

BYD Sea Lion Trademarked Too

Recognizing the future of EV sales in India, BYD has also trademarked the "Sea Lion" premium offering. Prototypes of this model have been spotted outside India and will potentially be positioned above the existing Atto 3 in the brand’s lineup.

It is expected to use the same battery pack found in the Atto 3 (a 60.48kWh unit), mated to an electric motor which produces 204PS and 310Nm. The claimed driving range could be up to 521km. It may also feature an all-wheel drivetrain with a bigger battery pack, and more range.

Expected Launch Of Seagull & Sea Lion

The BYD Seagull electric hatchback may arrive in India sometime in 2024. Its pre-sale prices in China range from 78,800 RMB to 95,800 RMB (approximately Rs 9 lakh to Rs 11 lakh). In India, the electric hatchback is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will rival the MG Comet EV, Tata Tiago EV, and Citroen eC3. On the other hand, the Sea Lion may arrive at a later date, with a price tag north of Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom), perhaps as an alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.