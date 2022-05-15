Published On May 15, 2022 10:13 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

This week, we saw some important launches and also got important details about the 2022 Scorpio

In our this week’s news wrap up, we have a lot of important headlines for you, right from the launch of the long-range Nexon EV Max and new-generation C-Class to the 2022 Scorpio being teased and spied uncamouflaged. So let’s continue with the flow to get you all the news that made it big this week:

Launches

Tata Nexon EV Max

Tata has introduced the Nexon EV Max, which is basically the long-range variant of the regular EV. It’s now offered with a bigger battery pack that can offer a claimed range of 437 kilometres. Even the performance has been increased by 14PS and 5Nm. Lastly, being the range-topping trim, it also gains many new features onboard.

2022 Mercedes Benz C-Class

Mercedes Benz brings in the sixth-generation W206 C-Class to India. The new-gen sedan gets a complete makeover, now bearing resemblance to its eldest sibling, the S-Class. With this, it has also grown in size that translates to an even more spacious cabin. It’s offered with petrol and diesel engines, the latter in two states of tuning.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

The Kushaq receives the sportier looking ‘Monte Carlo’ treatment. The compact SUV receives minor but differentiable cosmetic tweaks inside and out with a couple of feature additions. The Monte Carlo variant is based on the top-spec Style variant and is offered with both the 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol options.

Toyota Fortuner GR-S

Toyota has launched the Fortuner GR (Gazoo Racing) Sport variant in India. It’s based on the top-spec Legender variant and gets certain cosmetic upgrades for a more aggressive look. While there are no changes done to the powertrains, the suspension has been tuned (in a sportier way) on this new edition.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio All Details

Mahindra has started teasing the new-gen Scorpio, ahead of its debut in June.

The new Scorpio will borrow the XUV700’s 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, having its performance at par.

The 2022 Scorpio has been spied uncamouflaged for the first time, revealing a glimpse of its exterior styling.

Ford Drops EV Plans In India

In February 2022, we got to know about Ford’s plans to restart its manufacturing in India (for exports) via electric vehicles. However, the carmaker has now announced that the EV manufacturing plans have been shelved and Ford is now “exploring other alternatives for its manufacturing facilities.”

