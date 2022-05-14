Modified On May 15, 2022 11:07 AM By Raunak for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The third-gen Scorpio will get a major overhaul in terms of design, features and powertrain options

The new Scorpio leaked online without any camo ahead of May unveil.

Powertrain options to include a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines.

A 6-speed manual will be standard with an optional 6-speed automatic, 4x4 option with both the engines.

Prime features to include dual-zone climate control, sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen and LED lighting.

Prices expected to begin from Rs 10 lakh.

The new Scorpio has been extensively teased by Mahindra over the past few days. Now the third-gen SUV’s undisguised images have leaked online. With the launch set to happen in June, which will also mark the 20th birth anniversary of the nameplate in India, the new snapshots give a quick sneak peek of what's coming to you.

Mahindra has gone back to the drawing board to create a vehicle that is vastly different from the existing SUV. The next-gen Scorpio looks tall and imposing, with large wheel arches and what seems to be an extended wheelbase. The spied SUV was finished in a white shade with the older Mahindra logo. Let it be known that the series production will adorn the new logo that debuted with the XUV700.

Taking inspiration from the previous generation models, the front fascia of the new Mahindra Scorpio is reminiscent of its predecessors. The rear profile looks refreshing with a hint of Volvo like LED light signature. The chunky cladding has been done away with and a sleek one running across the car forming the major part of the rear bumper does the job in a modern way.

Also See: Here’s A Look At The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio’s Base Variant

The interior of the Scorpio has already been spied on earlier. Mahindra has taken a traditional approach for the dashboard layout featuring multiple buttons and knobs for climate control and infotainment system. The interior will be finished in a black and brown theme with leather upholstery. It will come with a 6- and 7-seater seating option with captain seats in the middle row for the former. The third row will be a bench-type seat only, thankfully no sideways seats this time around. Prime features in the new Scorpio will include an 8-inch touchscreen, semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a 7-inch screen, dual-zone climate control, sunroof and multiple airbags.

The Mahindra Scorpio will be on par with the XUV700 in terms of engine specs. The 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol will come standard with a 6-speed manual along with an optional 6-speed automatic. The 4WD option will be available with both engines.

Related: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Power Figures To Be On Par With The XUV700

As we approach the middle of the second decade of this new millennium, Mahindra has been preparing their third big thing for a while now after the Thar and XUV700. The pandemic has also delayed the Scorpio’s launch, but it will finally hit the showrooms in June. Price-wise the new Scorpio will sit among the pool of monocoque compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq like before. We expect the prices to begin from around the Rs 10 lakh mark with some of the variants clashing with the XUV700.

Image Source

Read More on : Scorpio diesel