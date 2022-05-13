Published On May 13, 2022 02:01 PM By Rohit for Toyota Fortuner

It gets a bunch of cosmetic changes inside and out along with a retuned suspension setup

The Fortuner GR-S is based on the standard SUV’s Legender 4x4 AT trim.

Priced at Rs 48.43 lakh, a premium of around Rs 4 lakh over its donor variant.

Exterior updates include blacked-out alloy wheels, ‘GR’ badges, and tweaked bumpers.

Inside, it gets all-black cabin with contrast red stitching and GR-specific seats and instrument cluster.

Powered by the Legender trim’s 204PS 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine.

Toyota has launched the Fortuner GR (Gazoo Racing) Sport or GR-S, based on the top-spec Legender 4x4 AT variant, in India. It is priced at Rs 48.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), a premium of around Rs 4 lakh over the variant that it’s based on, making it the most expensive variant of the SUV now.

The Fortuner GR-S comes with cosmetic enhancements such as a revised front grille, blacked-out alloy wheels (with red brake callipers) and ORVM housings, tweaked front and rear bumpers, and ‘GR’ badges in the front bumper and on the bootlid. Toyota is offering the Fortuner GR-S in two exterior shades: Attitude Black and Pearl White.

Inside, Toyota has provided the sportier-looking variant of the SUV with an all-black cabin theme with contrasting red stitching and GR-specific seats. Other interior updates include a GR-specific instrument cluster, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with ‘GR’ badge, and ‘GR’ logo on the start/stop button.

Related: Two Million, That’s How Many Cars Toyota Has Sold In India

Toyota has provided the Fortuner GR Sport with an 11-speaker JBL sound system, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, wireless phone charger, and an 8-inch touchscreen system. Its safety kit includes seven airbags, vehicle stability control, hill-assist control, and traction control.

Also See: Toyota Hilux Pickup Truck Modified With Raised Suspension And All-terrain Tyres

The Fortuner GR-S gets the Legender trim’s 204PS/500Nm 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine with the 6-speed AT and 4WD drivetrain. However, Toyota has retuned the suspension setup for the Fortuner GR Sport.

While the GR-S variant doesn’t have any direct rivals, the standard Fortuner competes with the likes of the MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and the upcoming Jeep Meridian.

Read More on : Fortuner on road price