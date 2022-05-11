Modified On May 11, 2022 01:57 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon EV

The long-range trim of the Nexon EV also packs in some additional features

Priced from Rs 17.74 lakh to Rs 19.24 lakh, demanding a premium up to Rs 2.04 lakh over the Nexon EV XZ+ and XZ+ Plus Luxh.

Gets a 40.5kWh battery pack with a range of 437 kilometres.

Gets a 143PS electric motor, delivering 14PS more than the regular variants.

Offered with four levels or regenerative braking and 3.3kW and 7.2kw (fast charging) capabilities.

New features include cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, and wireless charging.

ESP, hill hold/descent control, TPMS, and all-four disc brakes now standard safety features.

Tata has launched the Nexon EV ‘Max’ from Rs 17.74 lakh to Rs 19.24 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the new range-topping trim and is offered in two variants - XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The Nexon EV Max gets a more powerful motor, a bigger battery pack, and additional features. Its bookings are already open online and at dealerships and deliveries are also underway.

Nexon EV Max Nexon EV Difference XZ+ 3.3kW - Rs 17.74 lakh XZ+ - Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 1.54 lakh to Rs 2.04 lakh XZ+ 7.2kW - Rs 18.24 lakh XZ+ Lux 3.3kW - Rs 18.74 lakh XZ+ Lux - Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 1.54 lakh to Rs 20.04 lakh XZ+ Lux 7.2kW - Rs 19.24 lakh

The EV Max demands Rs 1.54 lakh to Rs 2.04 lakh over the regular Nexon EV, depending on the home AC fast charging option chosen.

A Bigger Battery And A More Powerful Electric Motor

Specs Nexon EV Max Nexon EV Battery 40.5kWh 30.2kWh Range 437 Kilometres 312 Kilometres Electric Motor Power 143PS 129PS Torque 250Nm 245Nm

The Nexon EV Max gets a bigger 40.5kWh battery pack, which should offer a real-world driving range of around 300 kilometres. The more powerful electric motor now delivers 143PS (+14PS) and up to 250Nm. Tata claims that the EV can now sprint to 100kmph in under nine seconds. It continues with City, Sports and Eco drive modes.

For the first time, the Nexon EV gets four levels of adjustable regenerative braking, giving you an option of single pedal driving. With a 50kW DC fast public charger, you can charge the Nexon EV Max up to 80 percent in just 56 minutes. Both the variants are offered with the option of the home 3.3kW and a 7.2kW AC fast charger. The new 7.2kW AC fast charger can fully charge the EV in 6.5 hours.

More Features

Tata is offering the Nexon EV Max with many feature additions, some of which aren’t even seen on its ICE-powered counterpart. It now gains an illuminated gear selector dial with a dedicated ‘Park’ mode, front ventilated seats, air purifier, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, and wireless charging. The safety will be enhanced by auto brake lamps (based on regenerative braking), TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, ESP, hill hold/descent control, and all four disc brakes as standard.

Rest of the features remain the same, as seen on the earlier top-spec XZ Plus Lux variant. The Nexon EV Max gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic headlamps and wipers, electric sunroof, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

Styling Upgrades Inside-Out

Here, nothing much has changed. The Nexon EV Max just gets a different set of alloys. You have the ‘Dark’ edition available with this variant as well. It’s now available in a new signature Intensi-Teal colour along with the existing Daytone Grey and Pristine White. All the three The cabin gets a different shade of beige, but otherwise, its layout remains unchanged.

Competition Check

The Tata Nexon EV Max doesn’t get any direct rivals, until Mahindra brings in the electric XUV300. You do have the costlier alternatives – MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. While the Kona gets a slightly smaller battery pack (39.2kWh), the ZS EV packs in a bigger one (50.3kWh). However, both offer better driving ranges; Kona with 452 kilometres and ZS EV with 461 kilometres.

