Published On May 09, 2022

The new top-end variant receives minor cosmetic tweaks and more features for a premium of Rs 70,000

Kushaq Monte Carlo gets gloss black inserts for the exterior instead of chrome ones.

Gets new 17-inch alloys inspired by the Octavia vRS along with red brake calipers.

Available in White and Red colours, both with a carbon steel roof shade and gloss black roof rails.

The cabin is covered in an all-black theme with red inserts all over.

Gains the Slavia’s 8-inch digital driver display.

Monte Carlo is available with both the turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

Skoda has launched the Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition, from Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new edition is limited to the top-spec ‘Style’ variant and can be had with both the turbo-petrol engines of the Kushaq.

Here are the variant-wise prices:

Monte Carlo Style Difference 1-litre Manual - Rs 16 lakh 1-litre Manual - Rs 15.30 lakh Rs 70,000 1-litre AT - Rs 17.70 lakh 1-litre AT - Rs 17 lakh Rs 70,000 1.5-litre Manual - Rs 17.90 lakh 1.5-litre Manual - Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 70,000 1.5-litre DSG - Rs 19.50 lakh 1.5-litre DSG - Rs 18.80 lakh Rs 70,000

The Monte Carlo edition gets some minor, yet evidently visible cosmetic upgrades. All the chrome inserts have been deleted and now substituted with gloss black inserts. The front grille, bumpers, skid plates, side fenders, ORVMs, and the tailgate trim get the gloss black finish. The Kushaq Monte Carlo also gets new 17-inch alloys, which have been inspired by the Octavia vRS. Some other exclusive elements include red brake calipers (only for 1.5 TSI), dark chrome exterior handles, and gloss black front and rear diffusers.

The Monte Carlo can be had with two exterior shades - White and Red - both with a carbon steel shade for the roof and gloss black roof rails. The ‘Monte Carlo’ badging is seen on the side fender, where you get the ‘Kushaq’ branding in the regular variants. The ‘Skoda’ and ‘Kushaq’ badging on the tailgate also get the gloss black finish.

Inside, the Kushaq Monte Carlo receives an all-black cabin with red inserts on the dashboard, centre console, steering wheel, door trims and handles, and front centre armrest. The seats get a dual tone black and red treatment, while the headrests have the ‘Monte Carlo’ inscription on them. However, the front ventilated seats get the leather upholstery, while the rear seats get leatherette. Other ‘Monte Carlo’ elements include aluminium pedals, red ambient lighting, and ‘Monte Carlo’ inscribed scuff plates.

In terms of features, the Monte Carlo gains the Skoda Slavia’s 8-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The electrically foldable ORVMs, which were earlier discontinued from other variants, are now equipped on this grade. There are no further changes to the feature list, as it continues with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, electric sunroof, up to six airbags, and a rear parking camera.

You have both the 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol options on the Kushaq Monte Carlo. While both engines get a 6-speed manual as standard, the 1-litre gets an optional 6-speed automatic, and the 1.5-litre gets a 7-speed DSG.

The Skoda Kushaq rivals the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks, and the Volkswagen Taigun.

