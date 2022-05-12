Modified On May 12, 2022 04:44 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The teaser video shows the dual-barrel LED headlight setup of the SUV along with C-shaped LED DRLs

The model teased had an XUV700-like front grille with vertical chrome slats and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the SUV will get a black and brown cabin layout and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

To be sold in both six- and seven-seater configurations.

To come with a sunroof, wireless phone charger, and an 8-inch touchscreen.

To get the Thar and XUV700’s 2.2-litre diesel engine and 2-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Shortly after releasing the first teaser, Mahindra has now put out another video of the new-gen Scorpio. The latest teaser gives us the first sneak peek at the new SUV. The carmaker is expected to launch it in June.

You can see the XUV700-like grille with vertical chrome slats. The teased model showed the dual-barrel LED projector headlight setup and LED fog lamps. We can also see a honeycomb pattern and C-shaped LED DRLs in the lower half of the front bumper. It also shows the dual-tone alloy wheels of the new Scorpio.

While the video doesn’t show any portion of the SUV’s taillights or its interior, umpteen spy shots of the new Scorpio suggest that Mahindra will be offering it with vertically-stacked tail lamps with sequential turn indicators. Inside, the new-gen model is expected to come with a black and brown theme, in both six- and seven-seater configurations.

Mahindra is likely to equip the 2022 Scorpio with a single-pane sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen system, wireless phone charger, XUV700-like steering wheel, and roof-mounted speakers. Safety features on board will likely include a tyre pressure monitor, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and electronic stability control.

The new Scorpio will be provided with the Thar and XUV700’s 2.2-litre diesel engine. Its base-spec variant was spied recently, and was equipped with the 130PS diesel mill, suggesting that lower variants will get this unit. The higher trims of the SUV will be more powerful. Mahindra will also offer the SUV with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a power output likely ranging between 150PS and 200PS. Both the engines should come with manual and automatic transmission options. Mahindra is also expected to offer the new-gen Scorpio with both FWD and AWD drivetrains.

We believe Mahindra could price the new SUV from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will continue to be a rugged alternative to compact SUVs like the Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, and Skoda Kushaq.