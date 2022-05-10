English | हिंदी

Mercedes-Benz Brings The Fifth-generation C-Class To India

Modified On May 10, 2022 05:16 PM By Rohit for Mercedes-Benz C-Class

  • 8849 Views
  • Write a comment

It is offered in three trims: C200, C220d, and C300d

Fifth-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class

  • It has grown in size and has a longer wheelbase than before.

  • Mercedes-Benz offers it with both petrol and diesel engines.

  • Each powertrain gets mild hybrid tech for improved fuel economy.

  • Features on board include an 11.9-inch touchscreen and a digital driver’s display.

Mercedes-Benz started series production of the fifth-gen C-Class in India in April and revealed the India-spec sedan in early May. It has now launched the new C-Class and is offering it in three trims: C200, C220d, and C300d.

Here’s a look at its variant-wise pricing:

Variant

Price

C200

Rs 55 lakh

C220d

Rs 56 lakh

C300d

Rs 61 lakh

Fifth-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class

It gets sharper LED headlights with LED DRLs, a traditional Mercedes-Benz-like grille, and two-piece LED taillights. It now has smooth and cleaner curves and creases and rides on 5-spoke alloy wheels.

The fifth-gen has grown in size compared to its previous iteration and is now 65mm longer, 10mm wider, and has a 25mm longer wheelbase as well. It even has an improved ground clearance of 7mm.

Fifth-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class cabin

The new C-Class has multiple S-Class references inside its cabin as well including the similarly styled centre console and the vertically placed 11.9-inch touchscreen system with the latest MBUX software. That said, the hyperscreen is exclusive to the more premium sedan.

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the new C-Class with a digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, a large sunroof, and a Burmester sound system. The sedan also comes with some basic Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.

Also ReadMercedes-Benz Unveils The EQS SUV With Up To 660Km Of Range

It is available with both petrol and diesel engines. The variant-wise powertrain combo is as follows:

C200

C220d

C300d

Engine

1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

2-litre Diesel

2-litre Diesel

Power

204PS

200PS

265PS

Torque

300Nm

440Nm

550Nm

Mild-hybrid boost

Up to 20PS and 200Nm

Up to 20PS and 200Nm

Up to 20PS and 200Nm

Transmission

9-speed AT

9-speed AT

9-speed AT

Claimed Mileage

16.9kmpl

23kmpl

20.37kmpl

Related2022 Mercedes C-Class First Drive Review

Fifth-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class rear

The new C-Class rekindles its rivalry with the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, and Volvo S60.

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

2 out of 2 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs.11.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jun 2022
  • Tesla Model 3
    Tesla Model 3
    Rs.60.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2022
  • Toyota Belta
    Toyota Belta
    Rs.10.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jul 2022
  • Tesla Model S
    Tesla Model S
    Rs.1.50 CrEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2023
  • BMW i7
    BMW i7
    Rs.2.50 CrEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jan 2023
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsMercedes-Benz Brings The Fifth-generation C-Class To India
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience