It is offered in three trims: C200, C220d, and C300d

It has grown in size and has a longer wheelbase than before.

Mercedes-Benz offers it with both petrol and diesel engines.

Each powertrain gets mild hybrid tech for improved fuel economy.

Features on board include an 11.9-inch touchscreen and a digital driver’s display.

Mercedes-Benz started series production of the fifth-gen C-Class in India in April and revealed the India-spec sedan in early May. It has now launched the new C-Class and is offering it in three trims: C200, C220d, and C300d.

Here’s a look at its variant-wise pricing:

Variant Price C200 Rs 55 lakh C220d Rs 56 lakh C300d Rs 61 lakh

It gets sharper LED headlights with LED DRLs, a traditional Mercedes-Benz-like grille, and two-piece LED taillights. It now has smooth and cleaner curves and creases and rides on 5-spoke alloy wheels.

The fifth-gen has grown in size compared to its previous iteration and is now 65mm longer, 10mm wider, and has a 25mm longer wheelbase as well. It even has an improved ground clearance of 7mm.

The new C-Class has multiple S-Class references inside its cabin as well including the similarly styled centre console and the vertically placed 11.9-inch touchscreen system with the latest MBUX software. That said, the hyperscreen is exclusive to the more premium sedan.

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the new C-Class with a digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, a large sunroof, and a Burmester sound system. The sedan also comes with some basic Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.

It is available with both petrol and diesel engines. The variant-wise powertrain combo is as follows:

C200 C220d C300d Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 2-litre Diesel 2-litre Diesel Power 204PS 200PS 265PS Torque 300Nm 440Nm 550Nm Mild-hybrid boost Up to 20PS and 200Nm Up to 20PS and 200Nm Up to 20PS and 200Nm Transmission 9-speed AT 9-speed AT 9-speed AT Claimed Mileage 16.9kmpl 23kmpl 20.37kmpl

The new C-Class rekindles its rivalry with the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, and Volvo S60.