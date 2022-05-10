Mercedes-Benz Brings The Fifth-generation C-Class To India
Modified On May 10, 2022 05:16 PM By Rohit for Mercedes-Benz C-Class
It is offered in three trims: C200, C220d, and C300d
It has grown in size and has a longer wheelbase than before.
Mercedes-Benz offers it with both petrol and diesel engines.
Each powertrain gets mild hybrid tech for improved fuel economy.
Features on board include an 11.9-inch touchscreen and a digital driver’s display.
Mercedes-Benz started series production of the fifth-gen C-Class in India in April and revealed the India-spec sedan in early May. It has now launched the new C-Class and is offering it in three trims: C200, C220d, and C300d.
Here’s a look at its variant-wise pricing:
|
Variant
|
Price
|
C200
|
Rs 55 lakh
|
C220d
|
Rs 56 lakh
|
C300d
|
Rs 61 lakh
It gets sharper LED headlights with LED DRLs, a traditional Mercedes-Benz-like grille, and two-piece LED taillights. It now has smooth and cleaner curves and creases and rides on 5-spoke alloy wheels.
The fifth-gen has grown in size compared to its previous iteration and is now 65mm longer, 10mm wider, and has a 25mm longer wheelbase as well. It even has an improved ground clearance of 7mm.
The new C-Class has multiple S-Class references inside its cabin as well including the similarly styled centre console and the vertically placed 11.9-inch touchscreen system with the latest MBUX software. That said, the hyperscreen is exclusive to the more premium sedan.
Mercedes-Benz has equipped the new C-Class with a digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, a large sunroof, and a Burmester sound system. The sedan also comes with some basic Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.
It is available with both petrol and diesel engines. The variant-wise powertrain combo is as follows:
|
C200
|
C220d
|
C300d
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre Turbo-petrol
|
2-litre Diesel
|
2-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
204PS
|
200PS
|
265PS
|
Torque
|
300Nm
|
440Nm
|
550Nm
|
Mild-hybrid boost
|
Up to 20PS and 200Nm
|
Up to 20PS and 200Nm
|
Up to 20PS and 200Nm
|
Transmission
|
9-speed AT
|
9-speed AT
|
9-speed AT
|
Claimed Mileage
|
16.9kmpl
|
23kmpl
|
20.37kmpl
The new C-Class rekindles its rivalry with the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, and Volvo S60.
