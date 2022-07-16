Published On Jul 16, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

The past week was filled with multiple launches and a few teasers and spy shots of upcoming SUVs

In the past week, we got the prices of multiple new models including the facelifted Audi A8 L and Nissan Magnite Red Edition. During the same period, Hyundai took the wraps off the India-spec fourth-gen Tucson and Stargazer MPV in Indonesia.

Here’s everything that made headlines:

Tata Nexon EV Gets A New Suffix: Tata recently gave a new ‘Prime’ suffix to the standard Nexon EV. The electric SUV now gets features borrowed from the Nexon EV Max, available to existing owners with a free software update. However, all of it does come at a premium for new buyers.

Facelifted Audi A8 L Comes To India: The facelifted Audi A8 L has been launched in India and is available in two variants. It now comes with more aggressive styling and a longer features list, but only gets a petrol heart.

Nissan Magnite Red Edition Now On Sale: Nissan has revealed prices of the Magnite Red Edition. The special edition variants of the sub-4m SUV are available with a bunch of cosmetic changes inside and out for a small price increment over the standard variants.

Tata Nexon Gets New Variants: In yet another update to the Nexon, Tata has now introduced a mid-spec XM+ (S) trim, which slots between the second-from-base XM (S) and the XZ+. The new trim offers the right blend of features of the two trims on either side while charging more money over the XM (S).

Land Rover Range Rover’s Deliveries Begin In India: After revealing its prices six months ago, Land Rover has finally started dispatching the latest-generation Range Rover SUV to its owners. It is offered in three versions, with a range of powertrains and prices ranging from Rs 2.39 crore to Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom pan-India).

India-spec Fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson Unveiled: Hyundai has taken the covers off the India-spec fourth-gen Tucson. The SUV, which now looks a lot bolder than before, gets both petrol and diesel powertrains, along with an expansive features list. It will go on sale in early August.

Maruti Grand Vitara Design Teased: On July 20, Maruti will be unveiling its new flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara. In the build up to the event, the carmaker opened bookings and released a few teasers showing the front and side profile, and AWD option and drive modes. It will be filling in the shoes of the S-Cross in the NEXA lineup.

2023 Kia Seltos Spied Again: The facelifted Kia Seltos has been spied in India once again, this time giving a glimpse of its reworked front profile. It has been unveiled in South Korea and we expect the same model to come to India, with more kit and go on sale at Auto Expo 2023.

Nitin Gadkari Shares Targeted Price Range Of Green Hydrogen: The Indian government is already conducting studies to understand the feasibility of hydrogen-powered vehicles. At a recent event, India’s Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shared the ballpark figure of green hydrogen’s targeted price when it will be offered in India.

Hyundai Stargazer Revealed: Hyundai has revealed its new MPV offering, the Stargazer, in Indonesia. It has a mix of both conventional and futuristic appeal and a well-equipped three-row MPV. We believe Hyundai could bring it to India soon.

