Modified On Jul 12, 2022 10:23 PM By Rohit for Audi A8 L

The refreshed sedan is being offered in two trims: Celebration Edition and Technology

The new A8 L gets a redesigned front fascia, updated LED lighting, and new alloy wheel design.

Cabin largely unchanged; gets dual display setup and four-zone climate control.

Powered by a single 3-litre turbo-petrol engine, driving all four wheels.

Priced between Rs 1.29 crore and Rs 1.57 crore (ex-showroom pan-India).

Audi’s flagship sedan in India, the A8 L, has now been launched in a refreshed avatar. The luxury sedan is sold in two trims: Celebration Edition and Technology. While the former is strictly a five-seater, the latter is available with both four- and five-seater options.

Here’s a look at their prices:

Variant Price (ex-showroom pan-India) Celebration Edition Rs 1.29 crore Technology Rs 1.57 crore

The A8 L, which is essentially the long wheelbase version of the A8, has now lost out on the corporate look for a more aggressive appeal. Now, it comes with a revised wider single-frame front grille, updated matrix LED headlight clusters with stylish LED DRLs, tweaked front bumper, and new air intakes.

In profile, the only change comes in the form of a new design for the 19-inch alloy wheels while its overall silhouette is still the same. The luxury sedan’s rear continues to feature OLED taillights, but they now get updated internal elements.

Audi is offering the facelifted sedan in eight exterior (Terra Grey, District Green, Firmament Blue, Floret Silver, Glacier White, Manhattan Grey, Vesuvius Grey, and Mythos Black) and four interior shades (Mother of Pearl Beige, Cognac Brown, Sard Brown, and Black). As part of customising the A8 L, customers can also choose from 55 exterior and 8 interior colours, and 7 wooden trim options.

Not much has changed on the inside of the Audi sedan, with the dual 10.1-inch display setup still taking centre stage. Other equipment on board include four-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof, 30-colour ambient lighting, and a 1920W 23-speaker Bang and Olufsen music system. Its safety kit includes up to ten airbags (of which two are optional extras), a 360-degree camera, and park assist plus.

The talking point of the new A8 L is the rear seat package, which includes individual seats option with massage and ventilation functions, rear seat recliner, rear seat remote, and rear entertainment screens (10.1-inches).

Also Read: Electric Rickshaws Powered By Audi e-tron’s Used Batteries To Hit Indian Roads In 2023

Audi has provided the facelifted A8 L with a single 3-litre turbo-petrol engine (340PS/500Nm), with a 48V mild-hybrid setup. This unit is coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission, driving all the wheels. The new A8 L can go from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds.

The flagship Audi sedan continues to go up against the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series. Audi is offering the A8 L with standard 5-year warranty and roadside assistance (RSA), which can be extended up to seven and ten years, respectively.

Read More on : Audi A8 L Automatic