Published On Jul 15, 2022 01:19 PM By Tarun

The six-seater MPV could be a formidable rival to the Maruti Ertiga, XL6 and Kia Carens

Hyundai reveals the six-seater Stargazer MPV for the Indonesian market.

Carries a conventional box-type, cab forward MPV stance with futuristic visual elements.

Standout design highlights include width-spanning LED DRLs, quad-pod LED headlamps and H-styled connected LED tail lamps.

To get full-LED lighting, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless charging, a digitised driver display, and automatic AC.

Stargazer to get a sole 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with 6-speed manual and IVT transmissions in Indonesia.

Gets ADAS with automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and blind-spot and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance.

India launch expected in 2023.

Hyundai has taken the wraps off the Stargazer MPV in Indonesia. It’s now available for bookings and is priced from IDR 243,300,000 to IDR 307,100,000 (Rs 12.91 lakh to Rs 16.30 lakh). The MPV has been specifically designed for the Indonesian market.

The Stargazer carries a box-shape design with many similarities from its elder sibling, the Staria. There’s the unique and connected width-spanning LED DRLs that flow through the entire bonnet, giving it a futuristic look. Its dimple-shaped quad-pod LED headlamps and the steep-sloping bonnet, bring out its striking design.

The side profile gets sharp creases and slightly flared wheel arches which look very funky. Move towards the rear, and you can see that the futuristic look is retained here as well. The H-styled connected sleek LED taillights are part of Hyundai’s current ‘One Curve’ design language. Overall, you get the traditional boxy MPV silhouette with a modern touch.

The Hyundai Stargazer will get a six-seater configuration, with captain seats for the second row and a two-seater bench for the third. The cabin looks very simplistic and neat and is covered in an all-black theme. The dashboard flaunts gloss black elements with brushed silver accents and ambient lighting.

Hyundai hasn’t revealed all the features of the Stargazer yet. Based on the current information, it gets full LED lighting, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, a digitised driver display (the same one you see on the Carens), automatic AC, and wireless charging.

Most important, it gets ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) comprising tech such as automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and blind-spot and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance. The new generation Tucson is the first Hyundai to get ADAS in India, which will soon debut with other models like the Creta and Alcazar.

Hyundai is offering the Stargazer as a petrol-only offering in Indonesia. It gets a 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with 6-speed manual and IVT (CVT) transmissions.

India Launch Expectations

As said, the Hyundai Stargazer will rival the Maruti Ertiga, XL6, and Kia Carens in India. With this MPV, it could fill up the Rs 10-20 lakh MPV space, which is currently dominated by cars like the Ertiga and Carens. Hyundai has a seven-seater car in this price range, but it is an SUV-based offering.

Since it’s the Hyundai version of the Kia Carens, this MPV could be offered with the latter’s turbo-petrol and diesel engines as well, with a similar feature list and ADAS. Now that India’s biggest automotive event, the Auto Expo 2023, is approaching, let’s hope that we see the Stargazer MPV there.