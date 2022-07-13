Published On Jul 13, 2022 05:39 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The new variants command a premium of Rs 55,000 over their respective XM (S) petrol and diesel counterparts

The new XM+ (S) trim slots between the mid-spec XM (S) and second-to-top XZ+ variants.

A sunroof, digitised instrument cluster and rain-sensing wipers carried forward from XM (S) variants.

It gains features like a 7-inch touchscreen, rear AC vents and a cooled glovebox from XZ+ trim.

Tata is offering the new variant in four exterior shades: white, grey, red, and green.

Comes in both petrol and diesel guise, with manual and automatic gearbox options.

The SUV is priced from Rs 7.6 lakh to Rs 13.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata has launched a new XM+ (S) trim in the Nexon’s lineup, which slots between the mid-spec XM (S) and second-to-top XZ+ variants. It is offered in a total of four variants spread across the petrol and diesel lineups of the SUV.

Here’s a look at their prices:

Variant Price (ex-showroom Delhi) XM+ (S) Petrol MT Rs 9.75 lakh XMA+ (S) Petrol AMT Rs 10.40 lakh XM+ (S) Diesel MT Rs 11.05 lakh XMA+ (S) Diesel AMT Rs 11.70 lakh

The new XM+ (S) variants command a premium of Rs 55,000 over the corresponding mid-spec XM (S) variants. They are available in four exterior paint options: Daytona Grey, Flame Red, Foliage Green, and Calgary White.

Features such as a four-speaker sound system, sunroof, digitised instrument cluster, drive modes (Eco, City, Sport), rain-sensing wipers, and auto-headlights have been carried forward from the XM (S) trim. The new XM+ (S) variants do gain a 7-inch touchscreen, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (optional), a 12V rear power socket, cooled glovebox, rear AC vents, and shark fin antenna from the XZ+ trim.

The sub-4m SUV is provided with two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (120PS and 170Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel (110PS and 260Nm). Tata offers each engine with a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AMT.

The carmaker had recently also updated the Nexon EV by giving it a new suffix, along with a few additional features. Tata says there are now over 3.5 lakh Nexons running on roads in India.

The SUV’s popularity can be attributed to factors such as it being the only model to have electric, petrol and diesel powertrains (last two with both manual and automatic transmissions), and a rich features list.

The Nexon continues to be a popular crowd-puller in its segment and remains one of the most sought-after sub-4m SUVs in our country. Its price ranges between Rs 7.6 lakh and Rs 13.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

