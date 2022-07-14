Published On Jul 14, 2022 08:37 AM By Tarun for Kia Seltos 2022

The compact SUV will get a fresh styling with many new features, possibly including ADAS

Kia recently unveiled the facelifted Seltos in South Korea and now, the same model has been spied in India.

Spy shots show new LED headlights and DRLs and a redesigned front bumper.

Could feature a new digital driver’s display, a redesigned 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, and a rotary gear dial for the automatic variants.

The biggest addition could be ADAS, since Hyundai plans to introduce the radar-based safety technology in its lineup.

No mechanical changes expected onboard.

Kia recently revealed the facelifted Seltos in South Korea, where it got reworked exterior and interior styling with new features. Now, the updated model has been spied in India again, this time revealing a glimpse of its front profile.

While the test mule is fully covered, you can spot the new LED headlights and DRLs that extend to its Tiger Nose grille and a redesigned front bumper. It’s also seen with the vertically-stacked ice cube LED fog lamps, which has been retained from the pre-facelift model.

While we can’t see the side and rear profiles in these spy shots, but there are some visual changes. Based on the recently unveiled facelift, the side profile remains largely unchanged save for the new futuristic-looking alloy wheels. The rear profile will be complemented by new connected LED tail lights, a reworked bumper, and a beefier faux skid plate.

The facelifted model receives refreshments in form of a new digital driver’s display, an updated 10.25-inch infotainment system, new climate control switches, thinner AC vents, and a rotary gear dial for the automatic variants. The same changes are also expected on the India-spec 2022 Seltos.

One of the biggest additions to the facelifted model could be ADAS (advanced driving assistance system). Hyundai confirmed that it’s bring the ADAS tech to its lineup, starting with the recently unveiled Tucson. The radar-based safety technology could further be carried over on the Kia cars too.

On the powertrains front, we’re expecting no changes. It should continue with its 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, along with manual and automatic transmissions.

The 2023 Kia Seltos will command a premium over its current prices, which range from Rs 10.19 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s expected to go on sale by the early months of 2023, around the same time when Hyundai launches the facelifted version of the Creta.

