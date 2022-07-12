Tata Nexon EV Gets The ‘Prime’ Moniker With New Features

Published On Jul 12, 2022 06:34 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon EV

The existing owners can get these features for free of cost via OTA update at dealerships

Nexon EV to be called ‘Nexon EV Prime’ from now.

Comes with a price increase of up to Rs 20,000.

New features include cruise control, regenerative braking levels, TPMS, and smartwatch connectivity.

Existing owners will get these updates for free of cost, through a software update, starting from July 25.

No changes to the battery pack and electric motor.

Nexon EV Max remains the range-topping model; introductory prices come to an end

The Tata Nexon EV now gets the ‘Prime’ suffix. No it’s not a new variant or edition, but just a name change. It comes with a price increase of up to Rs 20,000, which makes it retail from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the existing owners are in for a benefit, as they won’t be charge for the updates.

The Nexon EV Prime borrows certain features from the range topping Nexon EV Max. The list includes cruise control, multi-level braking regeneration modes (four levels), automatic brake lamp activation on regenerative braking, i-TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), and smartwatch integrated connectivity features, all as standard.

For existing owners, these feature upgrades will be done through a software update, for free of cost, starting from July 25. If you’re an existing Nexon EV owner, you can go to the nearest Tata dealership, book an appointment, and get these features just through the update. Subsequent software updates will be chargeable.

Other than this, the Nexon EV Prime does not get any changes. It continues with its 30.2kWh battery pack, which delivers a claimed range of 312 kilometres. Its electric motor is capable of producing 129PS and up to 245Nm, the torque depending upon the drive mode (Drive/Sport) that you choose.

Tata also offers the Nexon EV Max, which gets a bigger 40.5kWh battery with a range of 437 kilometres (claimed). It’s offered with a 143PS/250Nm electric motor (+14PS/5Nm) and also gets more features, for a premium of up to Rs 2.54 lakh.

Read More on : Nexon EV Automatic