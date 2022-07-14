Published On Jul 14, 2022 12:34 PM By Rohit for Maruti Grand Vitara

It will be the second compact SUV after the Toyota Hyryder to get an all-wheel drivetrain option

Maruti will unveil the Grand Vitara on July 20.

It will be Suzuki’s version of the Toyota Hyryder.

The SUV will feature both mild- and strong-hybrid powertrains.

To get LED lighting with tri-piece elements as seen on the new Baleno.

Features on board will include a panoramic sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen, and a 360-degree camera.

Expected to go on sale by the end August with a starting price of Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki will unveil its new flagship, the Grand Vitara, On July 20. The SUV, which shares its platform with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, will be the second offering in its space to come with an optional all-wheel drivetrain (AWD). One of the teasers shows that the AWD variants of the Grand Vitara will sport Suzuki’s ‘AllGrip’ badge.

Both the Toyota and Maruti SUVs will be the only offerings in the compact SUV segment to get mild- and strong-hybrid powertrains. Here’s a look at the engine options that will be on offer:

Engine 1.5-litre mild-hybrid powertrain 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain Power 102PS 116PS (combined) Torque 135Nm – Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT Drivetrain FWD, AWD (MT only) FWD

The two SUVs will also come with an electric motor, making 80.2PS/141Nm with their strong-hybrid powertrains.

Maruti has been teasing the SUV ahead of its unveiling, with the latest video showing its connected LED taillights featuring three-piece elements (similar to the Kia Sonet and Maruti Baleno). Another recent teaser revealed the front fascia (with the tri-LED DRLs) and profile of the Grand Vitara.

Being a shared model with Toyota, the Maruti SUV will also get the same features as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Headlining equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a 9-inch touchscreen, and up to six airbags.

We believe the Grand Vitara will have a starting price of Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) when it is expected to go on sale by the end of August. It will compete with the likes of the Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and Kia Seltos.