Published On Jul 11, 2022 07:02 PM By Tarun

The flagship Land Rover made its debut in India in January this year

2022 Range Rover is priced from Rs 2.39 crore to Rs 3.43 crore.

Available in Standard, LWB (long wheelbase), and 7-seater versions.

Option of four trims: SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition.

Gets choice of 3-litre petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid tech, and a 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol as well.

Features all-wheel steering, air suspension, and Terrain Response 2 system with six driving modes.

Rivals the Mercedes Maybach GLS, Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX and Lexus LX.

Deliveries of the 2022 Range Rover are now underway across the country, six months after it was launched in India. With this, Land Rover has also revealed the prices of its flagship luxury SUV, which ranges from Rs 2.39 crore to Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom India). It is available in three options: Standard, LWB, and 7-seater.

Here are the variant-wise prices:

Variants 3-litre diesel 3-litre petrol 4.4-litre petrol 5-seater SE Rs 2.39 crore Rs 2.39 crore Rs 2.54 crore HSE Rs 2.64 crore Rs 2.64 crore Rs 2.80 crore Autobiography Rs 2.99 crore Rs 2.99 crore Rs 3.15 crore First Edition Rs 3.23 crore Rs 3.23 crore Rs 3.35 crore 5-seater LWB SE Rs 2.57 crore Rs 2.57 crore Rs 2.72 crore HSE Rs 2.81 crore Rs 2.81 crore Rs 2.96 crore Autobiography Rs 3.16 crore Rs 3.16 crore Rs 3.32 crore First Edition Rs 3.39 crore Rs 3.39 crore Rs 3.52 crore 7-seater SE Rs 2.68 crore Rs 2.68 crore Rs 2.84 crore HSE Rs 2.92 crore Rs 2.92 crore Rs 3.08 crore Autobiography Rs 3.28 crore Rs 3.28 crore Rs 3.43 crore

You can choose between SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition trims, the latter not available with the 7-seater version. The 3-litre petrol and diesel variants are priced the same, while the 4.4-litre option demands a premium. The First Edition variants are only available during the first year of the Land Rover’s production.

You have the option of two 3-litre six-cylinder engines - diesel rated at 351PS/700Nm and petrol rated at 400PS/550Nm. The flagship 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol delivers 530PS and 750Nm. All the engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and get mild-hybrid technology.

For aiding the driving dynamics, you get all-wheel steering with integrated chassis control and air suspension. Off-roading is aided by the Terrain Response 2 System, with six driving modes. All these features are standard across all variants.

Technology inside the 2022 Range Rover includes a 13.1-inch floating and curved central Pivi Pro infotainment system, connected car technology, a 13.7-inch digital driver’s display, a 1600W Meridian sound system, four-zone climate control, active noise cancellation, and air purifier.

The Range Rover rivals the likes of the Mercedes Maybach GLS, Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX and Lexus LX.