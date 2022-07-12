Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Headlamps And Side Profile Teased In New Trailer

Modified On Jul 12, 2022 08:23 PM By Sonny for Maruti Grand Vitara

The upcoming compact SUV will make its official debut later this month

New teasers show the LED DRLs silhouette of the upcoming Grand Vitara.

Pre-bookings are open online and at Nexa showrooms for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

It is Maruti’s version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and looks very similar to it.

New teaser gives us a glimpse of distinctive LED DRLs and tail lamps.

Expected to launch in August with prices starting from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti’s version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been teased once again and the latest trailers reveal a few design details of the Grand Vitara. The carmaker has revealed its distinctive headlamps, LED daytime running ligts and the side silhouette.

The Grand Vitara has the same three-lamp LED light signature as the new Baleno, positioned along the bonnet line. It is immediately distinguishable from the lighting of the Toyota Hyryder despite having a similar split headlamp layout with the main lights housed in the bumper.

The overall shape of the Grand Vitara is similar to the Toyota Hyryder. Both are underpinned by the same platform and will get the same interior layout as well. However, the Maruti SUV is expected to get additional distinguishing cosmetic details for the front fascia and different alloy wheels and cabin colours.

Like the Hyryder, the Grand Vitara will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a choice of mild-hybrid or strong-hybrid technology. The former uses the same powertrain as the Brezza but gets the additional choice of AWD (all-wheel drive). The strong-hybrid setup has a combined output of 116PS and is mated to an e-CVT. It will come with petrol-only, hybrid, and pure electric driving modes.

The Grand Vitara will get features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, a digital driver display, wireless charging, 360-degree camera and up to six airbags. It would also be the first Maruti model to offer a panoramic sunroof.

The pre-orders for the Grand Vitara are already underway at Nexa showrooms and online, for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The compact SUV will make its official debut on July 20 with the launch scheduled for the end of August. Maruti is expected to price its compact SUV from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.