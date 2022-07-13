Published On Jul 13, 2022 02:28 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

It is available in three variants, priced at a premium of Rs 25,000 over their standard counterparts

Red Edition launched to mark SUV’s one lakh bookings and 50,000 deliveries milestones.

It is based on the second-to-top XV trim, offered in two exterior shades.

Exterior and interior changes include multiple red accents, a ‘Red Edition’ badge, and black and red cabin theme.

Gets features like wireless phone charging, LED scuff plates, and a PM2.5 air filter.

Powered by both turbo and non-turbo engines with manual and automatic gearbox options.

The SUV is priced from Rs 5.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) onwards.

Shortly after commencing bookings for the Magnite’s Red Edition, Nissan has now launched the special Red Edition variants of the sub-4m SUV. It is based on the second-to-top XV trim and is available with both manual and automatic options. Nissan says this edition marks the SUV’s one lakh bookings and 50,000 deliveries milestones.

Here’s a look at the variants’ prices compared to their standard counterparts:

Variant Red Edition Price Standard Price Difference XV MT Rs 7.87 lakh Rs 7.62 lakh +Rs 25,000 XV Turbo MT Rs 9.25 lakh Rs 9 lakh +Rs 25,000 XV Turbo CVT Rs 10 lakh Rs 9.75 lakh +Rs 25,000

The special edition variants command a premium of Rs 25,000 over their standard counterparts. For the extra cost, Nissan is offering the Magnite Red Edition with cosmetic changes such as a red accent in the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arches, and body side cladding. Other exterior changes also include a tailgate chrome garnish, red brake calipers, body graphics, and a ‘Red Edition’ badge on the front fender. The Magnite Red Edition is available in two exterior shades: Onyx Black and Storm White.

Inside, the Red Edition variants get an all-black cabin theme, with red highlights on the dashboard, doorpads, centre console, and seat upholstery. Nissan is offering the special edition Magnite with a wireless phone charger, LED scuff plates, ambient lighting, and a PM2.5 air filter. Other features include an 8-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, and a reversing camera. Its safety net includes electronic stability control, hill-start assist, and traction control system.

The Magnite’s Red Edition continues with the two petrol engine options: a naturally aspirated 1-litre (72PS/96Nm) and a 1-litre turbo-petrol (100PS/160Nm). A 5-speed manual is available as standard, while the turbo unit also gets the choice of a CVT (152Nm with the CVT).

Also Read: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet: Top Finishers In Sub-4m SUV June 2022 Sales

Nissan has priced the Magnite from Rs 5.97 lakh onwards (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.

Read More on : Magnite Automatic