Buying A Toyota Hybrid Car This October? Here’s How Long You’ll Have To Wait

Modified On Oct 16, 2024 05:47 PM By Yashika for Toyota Hyryder

 If you’re planning to get a Toyota hybrid MPV, you might have to wait till next year to take it home

Waiting period of Toyota Hybrid cars

Toyota has been one of the few mass-market carmakers to introduce strong-hybrid tech in multiple models in its India lineup. At present, it offers as many as four strong-hybrid cars in our market, including the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Innova Hycross.If you’re considering a Toyota hybrid in October 2024, here’s the model-wise waiting period: 

    Model

    Waiting Period

  Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

1 1-2 months

  Toyota Innova Hycross

  8 months

  Toyota Camry

  1 month

  Toyota Vellfire

  6 months

Key Takeaways

Toyota Hyryder

  • The strong-hybrid variants of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have a waiting period of up to 2 months. It has a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine that produces a combined output of 116 PS, mated to an e-CVT gearbox. Prices of the strong-hybrid variants of the SUV range from Rs 16.66 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh.

Toyoto Innova Hycross

  • The Toyota Innova Hycross has the longest waiting period on the list that goes up to 8 months. It has a 2-litre engine which is mated to an electric motor with a combined output of 186 PS, coupled with an e-CVT. Prices for the hybrid variants of the MPV range from Rs 25.97 lakh to Rs 30.98 lakh.

Also Read: Maruti Fronx vs Toyota Taisor October 2024 Waiting Period Comparison: Which Sub-4m Crossover Can You Take Home Sooner?

Toyota Camry

  • Toyota’s only sedan in the Indian lineup, the Camry, is having a waiting period of a month in October. It gets a 2.5-litre engine mated with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 218 PS. Toyota has priced it at Rs 46.17 lakh.

Toyota Vellfire

  • Toyota’s flagship MPV, the Toyota Vellfire, has a waiting period of half a year. It gets a 2.5-litre engine mated with an electric motor, producing an output of 193 PS and 240 Nm. The premium MPV is priced from Rs 1.22 crore to Rs 1.33 crore.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Note: The waiting period data may vary depending on the state, city, or dealership, as well as on the variant of choice. Please contact your nearest Toyota dealership for more details.

Read More on : Toyota Hyryder on road price

Yashika
