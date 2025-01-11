Hyundai Creta And Maruti Grand Vitara Were The Most Sought-after Compact SUVs In December 2024

Hyundai Creta remained at the top and Tata Curvv climbed up to third, while Kia Seltos fell to fifth position

December 2024 sales reports are here and as usual, the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara were the top-sellers. The highest and lowest growth was witnessed by two Citroen models, and the segment saw an overall decline of around 13 percent last month compared to November 2024. Let us have a closer look at the December 2024 sales figures and see how each Compact SUV performed.

December 2024 November 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 12608 15452 -18.4 31.28 22.24 9.04 16543 Maruti Grand Vitara 7093 10148 -30.1 17.59 16.81 0.78 10433 Tata Curvv 4994 5101 -2.09 12.39 0 12.39 3112 Toyota Hyryder 4770 4857 -1.79 11.83 11.97 -0.14 5653 Kia Seltos 2830 5364 -47.24 7.02 23.96 -16.94 6146 Skoda Kushaq 2465 1524 61.74 6.11 5.98 0.13 1546 Volkswagen Taigun 2335 1497 55.97 5.79 5.91 -0.12 1641 Honda Elevate 2334 1668 39.92 5.79 10.53 -4.74 1832 MG Astor 700 548 27.73 1.73 1.97 -0.24 813 Citroen Aircross 96 201 -52.23 0.23 0 0.23 107 Citroen Basalt 79 47 68.08 0.19 0 0.19 198 Total 40304 46407 -13.15

Key Takeaways

Hyundai Creta retained the first position for another month, with over 12,600 units dispatched in December 2024. However, it marked an MoM (month-on-month) decline of slightly over 18 percent. The compact SUV’s YoY (year-on-year) market share saw an increase of 9 percent.

Maruti dispatched more than 7,000 units of the Grand Vitara last month. Its monthly sales went down by 30 percent, while its December 2024 sales were almost over 3,000 units less than the average sales of the last 6 months.

Tata Curvv moved up to third on this list, with nearly 5,000 units dispatched in December 2024. It has established a market share of nearly 12.5 percent. Note that these figures include the sales for both Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) and Curvv EV.

Toyota Hyryder, a rebadged version of the Grand Vitara, found 4,700 customers last month. It had a market share of almost 12 percent in December 2024.

Kia Seltos suffered the second-highest decline in MoM figures, by more than 47 percent. In terms of YoY, the Seltos lost the highest market share on this list by a factor of almost 17 percent. The Seltos did not manage to cross the sales mark of 3,000 units last month, with only over 2,800 units dispatched.

Skoda dispatched nearly 2,500 units of the Kushaq resulting in the second-highest MoM growth on this list by almost 62 percent. Volkswagen sold over 2,300 units of the Taigun, marking a YoY growth of nearly 56 percent. It had a market share of almost 6 percent.

With slightly more than 2,300 units sold, the Elevate came eight on the list with a growth of nearly 40 percent. However, Honda’s compact SUV marked a decline close to 5 percent in current market share.

MG dispatched 700 units of the Astor, which is a gain in MoM numbers by a factor of nearly 28 percent. The YoY market share of the Astor was almost 2 percent.

Citroen Aircross reported the highest MoM decline in December, which was more than 52 percent. The Basalt, however, registered a monthly growth of 68 percent, however, it still didn’t cross the sales mark of 100 units.

