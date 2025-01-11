All
Hyundai Creta And Maruti Grand Vitara Were The Most Sought-after Compact SUVs In December 2024

Published On Jan 11, 2025 12:01 PM By Kartik for Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta remained at the top and Tata Curvv climbed up to third, while Kia Seltos fell to fifth position

compact suv sales december 2024

December 2024 sales reports are here and as usual, the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara were the top-sellers. The highest and lowest growth was witnessed by two Citroen models, and the segment saw an overall decline of around 13 percent last month compared to November 2024. Let us have a closer look at the December 2024 sales figures and see how each Compact SUV performed.

 

December 2024

November 2024

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Creta

12608

15452

-18.4

31.28

22.24

9.04

16543

Maruti Grand Vitara

7093

10148

-30.1

17.59

16.81

0.78

10433

Tata Curvv

4994

5101

-2.09

12.39

0

12.39

3112

Toyota Hyryder

4770

4857

-1.79

11.83

11.97

-0.14

5653

Kia Seltos

2830

5364

-47.24

7.02

23.96

-16.94

6146

Skoda Kushaq

2465

1524

61.74

6.11

5.98

0.13

1546

Volkswagen Taigun

2335

1497

55.97

5.79

5.91

-0.12

1641

Honda Elevate

2334

1668

39.92

5.79

10.53

-4.74

1832

MG Astor

700

548

27.73

1.73

1.97

-0.24

813

Citroen Aircross

96

201

-52.23

0.23

0

0.23

107

Citroen Basalt

79

47

68.08

0.19

0

0.19

198

Total

40304

46407

-13.15

        

Similar Read: These Were The Top 15 Best Selling Cars In December 2024

Key Takeaways

  • Hyundai Creta retained the first position for another month, with over 12,600 units dispatched in December 2024. However, it marked an MoM (month-on-month) decline of slightly over 18 percent. The compact SUV’s YoY (year-on-year) market share saw an increase of 9 percent.

  • Maruti dispatched more than 7,000 units of the Grand Vitara last month. Its monthly sales went down by 30 percent, while its December 2024 sales were almost over 3,000 units less than the average sales of the last 6 months. 

  • Tata Curvv moved up to third on this list, with nearly 5,000 units dispatched in December 2024. It has established a market share of nearly 12.5 percent. Note that these figures include the sales for both Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) and Curvv EV.

Toyota Hyryder december sales 2024

  • Toyota Hyryder, a rebadged version of the Grand Vitara, found 4,700 customers last month. It had a market share of almost 12 percent in December 2024.

  • Kia Seltos suffered the second-highest decline in MoM figures, by more than 47 percent. In terms of YoY, the Seltos lost the highest market share on this list by a factor of almost 17 percent. The Seltos did not manage to cross the sales mark of 3,000 units last month, with only over 2,800 units dispatched.

  • Skoda dispatched nearly 2,500 units of the Kushaq resulting in the second-highest MoM growth on this list by almost 62 percent. Volkswagen sold over 2,300 units of the Taigun, marking a YoY growth of nearly 56 percent. It had a market share of almost 6 percent.

Honda Elevate december sales 2024

  • With slightly more than 2,300 units sold, the Elevate came eight on the list with a growth of nearly 40 percent. However, Honda’s compact SUV marked a decline close to 5 percent in current market share.

  • MG dispatched 700 units of the Astor, which is a gain in MoM numbers by a factor of nearly 28 percent. The YoY market share of the Astor was almost 2 percent.

  • Citroen Aircross reported the highest MoM decline in December, which was more than 52 percent. The Basalt, however, registered a monthly growth of 68 percent, however, it still didn’t cross the sales mark of 100 units. 

Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta Electric Buy Or Hold: Is It Worth The Wait Or Should You Pick Its Rivals?

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta

Car News

